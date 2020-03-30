Tunisia has a problem with internalized Islamophobia | Tunisia

%MINIFYHTMLf5144c5efecd05853b43aa82a3aeca2311% %MINIFYHTMLf5144c5efecd05853b43aa82a3aeca2312%

On March 13, the Tunisian government announced emergency measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The measures included the closure of its maritime borders, the suspension of international flights, the closure of cafes from 4 p.m. and the complete closure of mosques.

It was this last decision that sparked controversy on social media and among religious scholars and reminded many Tunisians of something they had long suspected; a deeply entrenched Islamophobia that has framed Tunisian domestic policies and policies since the country's independence from French colonial rule in 1956.

While the importance of prevention measures and controlling the spread of the virus is not debatable, the choice to completely close mosques while partially closing cafes was met with dismay.

Hicham Grissa, president of the University of Zitouna in Montfleury, criticized the decision as "insensitive,quot; to the need of people for religious and spiritual practices in these times.

Grissa said that while the spread of the virus will determine future actions, at this time "you shouldn't be talking about banning prayer in mosques, unless the same steps are taken for cafes and clubs."

A visitor to the mosque in Nabeul, where I am from, told me: "I went to pray at dawn and the mosque was closed.

"Usually we are only a dozen people in the Fajr prayer at the neighborhood mosque, and we are only there for 10 or 15 minutes. I just don't see how that poses a greater risk than the downtown cafes that house hundreds of people throughout the day. "

As schools and universities closed as of March 12, young Tunisians went to cafeterias, sat in confined spaces, had coffee, and played card games.

The decision to suspend prayer in mosques, therefore, was perceived by many social media users as the continuation of a state tradition of what they see as internalized Islamophobia, and to "problematize,quot; Islam and Islamic practices such as first step to face crises.

All of this is reminiscent of another troublesome decision illustrating the internalized Islamophobia of the Tunisian state: the niqab ban imposed in July 2019.

After a double suicide bombing in June, Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed issued an order prohibiting the wearing of the Islamic headscarf in all state buildings and institutions for "security reasons." This, despite the fact that the Interior Ministry denied that the culprit had been using a niqab to disguise himself.

Various civil society organizations and politicians viewed this as a repetition of the hijab ban that has been imposed several times in modern Tunisian history. Over time, such prohibitions have affected women's rights and freedom of religion, with the consequent arrest, imprisonment, suspension of work and even police violence.

In 2019, activists argued that, if security is a concern, the state can take various measures to ensure security without infringing on freedom of religion and banning clothing. For example, female police officers or employees could carry out identity checks or searches at the entrance of public buildings in case of security problems.

However, the consecutive Tunisian governments of 1956, although more lenient today than in the past, have continued to exhibit internalized Islamophobia that has spread throughout Tunisia.

In the 1960s, Habib Bourguiba, Tunisia's first post-independence president, sought to weaken Islamic culture and establish a secular national identity. He closed the historic Islamic University of Zitouna and discouraged fasting, appeared personally on television drinking orange juice during Ramadan, and advised Tunisians to do the same.

The Bourguiba administration abolished the religious endowment system and religious courts, banned political groups and parties with an Islamic focus, and officially banned the hijab in 1981, a policy that remained in place until the Tunisian revolution in 2011.

This state-sanctioned anti-hijab sentiment dates back to French colonial rule when women were encouraged to remove their veils as a declaration of modernity and civilization. This started in Algeria, but it was this western notion of "modernity,quot; that Bourguiba later attempted to enforce in Tunisia.

This imposition of secular national identity resulted not only in the persecution of large groups of people but also in a growing social mistrust of certain Islamic practices.

Restrictions on Islamic practices were tightened during the government of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali from 1987 to 2011, when the state took advantage of the fear of the threat of terrorism to end religious freedoms and further attract fear of Islam among its population. .

The Ben Ali administration enacted the 2003 anti-terrorism law, for example, which served to further alienate and persecute the political opposition and ordinary religious people.

According to reports from organizations like Amnesty International, between 2,000 and 3,000 people were prosecuted under this law. The law was vague, and activities believed to warrant a police investigation included praying in mosques and possessing Islamic articles.

Like the Bourguiba government, the Ben Ali government established an increasingly authoritarian rule, under the cover of "modernity,quot; and the "fight against terrorism,quot;, amid the silence of Western allies such as the United States and France .

People who wore the hijab, who went to the mosque regularly or who participated in Koran studies or recitations were perceived as "too religious,quot; and as a threat to the homogeneity and security of the Tunisian state.

Documents found by protesters at police stations during the 2010-2011 protests showed how informants kept track of the number of people who went to a specific mosque, who were in the front row, how many women wore the headscarf, and even how many women wore the scarf but with more conservative and loose dresses.

A classified internal document of the Ministry of the Interior dated 2009, which began to circulate on social networks a few weeks ago, says: "I am honored to let you know that on 03/18/2009, a girl wearing a scarf in the Her head was detained … after the investigation it became clear that she practices her religious duties regularly. She was warned about the need to remove her sectarian clothing and was willing to do so. " "Sectarian clothing,quot; was the term used by the government to describe the scarf at the time.

The use by the government of both the police and neighbors / colleagues to monitor the "level of religiosity,quot; of the other, has resulted in these policies being adopted at the social and individual level.

Despite the political changes brought about by the revolution in 2011, these policies infiltrated certain domains and became part of the culture.

Women who wear the hijab are still discriminated against. They are banned in certain pools for "hygiene reasons," while men with long beards are still perceived as a threat.

After the surprising incident of the suspension of a Tunisair stewardess in 2015, the then Minister of Transport stated that the hijab reduces the audience by 30 percent, endangering the lives of passengers.

While the justifications shift from security, national security and hygiene issues to health issues, the Tunisian state continues a tradition of internalized Islamophobia for decades and remains quick to implement policies that primarily target Islamic practices.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.