Trumps signals tighter restrictions on coronavirus in the US USA: live updates | News

The United States could tighten movement restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and the country now reports twice as many cases as China, where the outbreak began late last year.

United States President Donald Trump told the media that the guidelines on social distancing, encouraging people not to gather in groups of more than 10 people and avoiding going out to dinner, would remain in effect until the end of April, and They said they could "tighten up a bit."

%MINIFYHTMLcfc9495349a61c21e7debda90826f66711% %MINIFYHTMLcfc9495349a61c21e7debda90826f66712%

The United States has almost 163,500 confirmed cases, the highest in the world.

In Europe's worst affected countries, Italy reported the slowest daily increase in infections over two weeks, although the death toll increased by 812.. In Spain, an additional 800 deaths were reported.

Plus:

Worldwide, more than 784,000 people have been confirmed to have the virus, and nearly 165,000 have recovered. More than 37,500 people have died.

I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur with Al Jazeera's ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the latest updates.

Tuesday March 31

00:45 GMT – China reports 48 new cases

China has just released its daily coronavirus update, with 48 new confirmed cases.

The National Health Commission says that all cases come from abroad and there have been no new local infections.

00:30 GMT – The Pentagon reports the first coronavirus death of a US soldier

The Pentagon reported the first death of a US soldier by COVID-19.

The man was a member of the New Jersey Army National Guard and had been in the hospital since March 21.

Defense Secretary Mike Esper said it was a "sad day,quot; for the country's military and a "stabbing loss."

00:00 GMT – Indonesia urged to release & # 39; unjustly detained & # 39; from overcrowded prisons

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is urging Indonesia to release all detainees & # 39; unfairly & # 39; in their jails, including all of Papua's political prisoners amid an increasing risk of COVID-19 in the country's overcrowded prisons.

Indonesia HRW investigator Andreas Harsono says the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, which administers the prison system, should also consider alternatives to detention for those nearing the end of their sentences and for people incarcerated for minor crimes. , like not paying a fine.

Harsono says there were 270,000 people in prison as of March 23, more than double the capacity of the system. The trial of six West Papua activists accused of treason also continues with more than 50 others on trial across the country.

Read all the updates from yesterday (March 30) here.