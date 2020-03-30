Trump scolds journalists who challenge "positive" perspectives on coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML98626456e89fd1159e144445d1bc5d9711% %MINIFYHTML98626456e89fd1159e144445d1bc5d9712%

Monday's White House daily briefing on the coronavirus was very much in tune with everyone else: lots of optimistic and boastful comments about how far the administration has gone in fighting the pandemic, but also some baffling warnings that the worst it is likely to come.

Most of the reporters at the press conference spaced themselves at socially safe distances in the Rose Garden on the unusually hot day, and some of the journalists again proved to be Trump's favorite foils, raining down in the good news parade over The ones to count The growing availability of coronavirus testing.

%MINIFYHTML98626456e89fd1159e144445d1bc5d9713% %MINIFYHTML98626456e89fd1159e144445d1bc5d9714%

At the start of the briefing, Trump stated that the United States had passed the one million mark in the tests conducted, a milestone, he noted, that it was more than any other country.

%MINIFYHTML98626456e89fd1159e144445d1bc5d9715% %MINIFYHTML98626456e89fd1159e144445d1bc5d9716% Related story Cinemark's top executives follow Walt Disney, AMC Ent. In previous salary

But Yamiche Alcindor, the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour, questioned why the United States was not yet testing so many people per capita like other countries like South Korea.

"Why is that and when do you think that number will be on par with other countries?" she asked.

Trump replied, "I know South Korea better than anyone. It is very tight. Do you know how many people are in Seoul? Do you know how big the city of Seoul is? 38 million people. That is bigger than anything we have. Thirty and eight million people injured together. We have vast farmland. We have vast areas where they don't have much of a problem. In some cases they don't have a problem. "(Seoul's population is closer to 10 million.)

He then repeated that the United States has conducted "more tests by far than any other country in the world." "I am not talking about per capita," he said, adding that "our tests are also better than those of any country in the world."

And then he expressed his annoyance with Alcindor.

"Instead of asking a question like that, you should congratulate the people who have taken this test," he said.

He noted a five-minute test recently developed by Abbott Laboratories, and also praised Roche for its progress in kit production.

"You should say congratulations instead of asking a really sarcastic question, because I know exactly what you mean by that," Trump said.

Then the briefing ended.

Alcindor is the same journalist Trump criticized on Sunday, when he called one of his questions "threatening." She had been asking Trump about his concerns, voiced on Sean's Fox News show on Thursday, that some state governors needed all the fans they had been requesting.

With the regular broadcast on cable news networks and sometimes on broadcast television, the briefings have been a sizable qualifying draw, as Trump noted Sunday. But as the crisis drags on, there is growing dismay in the journalistic community about whether the briefings should be streamed live, along with much criticism from detractors of the president that the events have become too heavy on laps. victory similar to that of rallies.

In fact, CNN interrupted Monday's briefing when Trump convened a selection of corporate CEOs offering assistance for the coronavirus relief effort, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who said his company is making cotton facial masks. . His company is a recognized sponsor on Fox News, and Lindell has been a longtime Trump booster. Other corporate bosses went to the lectern and praised Trump; Lindell said that "God gave us grace on November 8, 2016 to change the course we are taking." Lindell himself may be in a new course: During the event, Politician reported that Trump had told Lindell that he wanted him to run for Minnesota governor in 2022.

To his surprise, Trump argued with Jim Acosta, this time when CNN's chief White House correspondent asked the president what he would say to Americans who are upset by the way he "minimized this crisis in recent months." Acosta then read him some of Trump's quotes, including "We have everything under control in this country." It is very under control. It's going to go away. It's like a miracle. It will disappear. "Acosta listed others.

"If you look at those individual statements, they are all true," Trump insisted. "Keep calm. He will go Do you know he is going to go? And he will leave and we will have a great victory. And it's people like you and CNN who say things like that, that's why people just don't want to listen to CNN anymore. You could ask a normal question. The statements I made are that I want to remain calm in the country. I don't want to panic in the country. It could cause much better panic than you do. It would make you look like a minor league player. "

He continued, before saying to Acosta, "Instead of asking a nasty and sarcastic question like that, you should ask a real question, and other than that, I'm going to go to someone else."

About an hour later, CNN said 502 coronavirus deaths were reported Monday, the most on any day since the crisis began. Medical experts from the coronavirus task force say that the total deaths could range from 100,000 to 200,000 deaths if "we do things right together," as White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said. Today Co-host Savannah Guthrie earlier in the day. Guthrie was surprised that the six-figure death toll is the optimistic script.

In the upbeat atmosphere of the Rose Garden briefing, family members of those who have already died of the coronavirus were referred to, gestures that are lost or not mentioned at all in the rather chaotic atmospheres of late night briefings. . It came when Trump called the lecturer Seema Verna, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and ordered him to tell the press how "positive" it has been.

Verna did so, but began her comments by saying, "I want to convey my deepest condolences to all those who lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus."