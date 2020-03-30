Trump refuses to pay for the safety of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

President Trump tried to distract the American public from his epic mismanagement of the coronavirus by tweeting his refusal to pay for the safety of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they were most heading to Los Angeles.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. They have now left Canada to go to the United States, however, the United States did not they will pay for their security protection. They must pay! "he tweeted.

