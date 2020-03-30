Trump refuses to pay for the safety of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

President Trump tried to distract the American public from his epic mismanagement of the coronavirus by tweeting his refusal to pay for the safety of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they were most heading to Los Angeles.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. They have now left Canada to go to the United States, however, the United States did not they will pay for their security protection. They must pay! "he tweeted.

But the couple did not expect the United States to pay.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to request security resources from the United States government. Security arrangements have been made with private funds."

We believe Trump needs to focus all of his time and energy on trying to end the spread of the coronavirus, rather than choosing imaginary fights on Twitter.