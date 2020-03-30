Trump officially extends social distance nationwide through April 30

Roommates, if you expected the current social estrangement to be coming to an end, we have bad news for you. Trump has just announced that the national distancing has been officially extended for another 30 days, ending on April 30.th.

Trump's decision to extend restrictive social distancing guidelines until the end of April comes after he faced intense pressure and criticism from public health experts who presented him with projections of increasing cases of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The move is a completely different stance from the one Trump took just a few days ago, when he stated at a press conference that he was urging the country to reopen for Easter, which is April 12.th. Now he says those earlier observations were only "aspirational,quot; and not really set in stone.

The initial period of 15 days of social distancing expires on March 30th As that date is fast approaching, Trump expressed interest in relaxing national patterns in parts of the country that are least affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Many states and local governments already have stricter regulations for social distancing regarding mobility and meetings.

Trump's change is largely due to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, who said the United States could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of pandemic infections. Fauci's warning is a sobering acknowledgment that the fight against the coronavirus will not be resolved as quickly as Trump had initially projected.

