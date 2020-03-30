Trump implies that New York health workers are stealing masks!

President Donald Trump sparked anger across the country after he appeared to accuse New York health care employees of stealing medical masks during a press conference.

"Many of the states have stocked up, some of them don't want to admit it," Trump said Sunday at a press conference. "We have sent them a lot of things, including fans. You know there is a question about fan hoarding. Some independent hospitals and hospitals and some hospital chains as we call them have fans, they don't want to let them up."

President Trump did not stop there:

"How do you go from 10 to 20 to 300,000? From 10 to 20,000 masks to 300,000. Although this is different. Something is happening. And you should consider it as a reporter. Where do the masks go?" he said. "So someone should probably investigate that

Check out the clip below.