Trump implies that New York health workers are stealing masks!

President Donald Trump sparked anger across the country after he appeared to accuse New York health care employees of stealing medical masks during a press conference.

"Many of the states have stocked up, some of them don't want to admit it," Trump said Sunday at a press conference. "We have sent them a lot of things, including fans. You know there is a question about fan hoarding. Some independent hospitals and hospitals and some hospital chains as we call them have fans, they don't want to let them up."

