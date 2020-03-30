Trump administration finds gun shops "essential,quot; amid coronavirus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5cd41b40205290d419c8e4fafd54844311% %MINIFYHTML5cd41b40205290d419c8e4fafd54844312%

The Trump administration has ruled that gun shops are considered "essential,quot; businesses that should remain open as other businesses are closed to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Gun control groups are opposing it, calling it a policy that places profits on public health after intense lobbying by the firearms industry.

In recent weeks, several states and municipalities have offered different interpretations of whether gun stores should be allowed to remain open while Americans stay home to prevent the spread of the virus. In Los Angeles, for example, county sheriff Alex Villanueva twice ordered the closing of gun shops on his territory, raising legal challenges for gun rights advocates.

After days of lobbying by the National Rifle Association, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, and other gun groups, the Department of Homeland Security issued a notice stating that firearm dealers should be considered essential services, as should stores groceries, pharmacies and hospitals. and allowed to remain open. The agency said its ruling was not a mandate, but simply a guide for cities, towns, and states as they weigh how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Still, gun control groups called it a move to put the gains on public health. The Brady group filed a Freedom of Information request with DHS on Monday looking for emails and documents explaining how the agency made its decision to issue the notice and determine if it consulted with a public health expert.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

"The gun lobby is unwilling to resist a few days or a few weeks of less profit to protect public health, and it is outrageous and definitely not required by the Second Amendment," said Jonathan Lowy, Brady's chief attorney. Then he added: "It is a public health problem, not a Second Amendment problem. The fact is, guns, the nature of the guns, require them to be sold with a lot of close interaction. They cannot be sold in vending machines, no can be sold with pickup on the sidewalk. "

The gun lobby has been backing down vigorously against places where some authorities have deemed federally licensed gun dealers to be non-essential and should close as part of the stay-at-home directives. The gun lobby said it is critical that these stores remain open so that Americans, who buy firearms in record quantities, have the ability to exercise their constitutional rights.

In recent weeks, firearm sales have skyrocketed. Background checks, the key barometer of arms sales, were already at record figures in January and February, likely fueled by a year of presidential elections. Since the coronavirus outbreak, armories have reported long lines and executions with firearms and ammunition.

Background checks increased 300% on March 16, compared to the same date a year ago, according to federal data shared with the NSSF, which represents gun manufacturers. Since February 23, about double the volume has been seen each day during 2019, according to Mark Oliva, a spokesman for the group.

In Texas, the attorney general issued a legal opinion saying that emergency orders to close gun stores are unconstitutional. That contrasts with some municipalities, such as New Orleans, where the mayor has issued an emergency proclamation declaring the authority to restrict sales of firearms and ammunition.

NSSF and other arms lobbying groups hailed the ruling as a victory for gun owners, especially first-time buyers of a firearm who are concerned that turmoil and turmoil from the virus may affect personal safety.

"Over the past week, we have seen hundreds of thousands, even millions, of Americans who have chosen to exercise their right to keep and bear arms to ensure their safety and the safety of loved ones during these uncertain times," said Lawrence Keane, vice president. NSSF senior and general counsel. "Americans should not be denied the ability to exercise that right to legally purchase and acquire firearms in times of emergency."

Brady & # 39; s Lowy said it should not be considered a violation of Second Amendment rights as it is temporary and in the midst of a pandemic. He likened it to constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, a right that is being curtailed right now as Americans practice social distancing.

“If you have a gun at home, you are exercising your Second Amendment rights. No court has held that you have a Second Amendment right to an arsenal of weapons, "he said.

The vast majority of states are allowing gun stores to remain open. However, some states that have been most affected by the coronavirus have ruled that armories are not essential and should be closed. In the absence of a mandate from federal authorities, gun groups have filed lawsuits challenging federal and state authorities that are ordering the closure of gun stores and ranks.

The NRA thanked President Donald Trump for the DHS ruling. The NRA has been a staunch supporter of Trump, investing around $ 30 million for his 2016 campaign.