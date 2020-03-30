Tristan and True Thompson share an adorable father-daughter moment

Tristan Thompson I can't help but smile when he's with his daughter True thompson.

On Sunday, the NBA star lit up Instagram with a sweet post featuring his and Khloe KardashianHe is adorable 2 years old. In it, Tristan and her baby can be seen posing together for a series of Polaroid photos. With True sitting on his lap and sporting a pair of oversized sunglasses, the father-daughter duo flashed big smiles at the cameras and shared a lovely hug.

Tristan's post comes almost a week after a source close to the professional athlete and keeping up with the Kardashians star shared with E! News that he has spent more time with Khloe and True while practicing social distancing.

"He is spending more time with Khloe and True than during the season," the source explained. "It has been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe takes quarantining very seriously and stays home with True. There are no dates to play or family time other than with Tristan."