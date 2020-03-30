Tristan and True Thompson share an adorable father-daughter moment

Tristan Thompson I can't help but smile when he's with his daughter True thompson.
On Sunday, the NBA star lit up Instagram with a sweet post featuring his and Khloe KardashianHe is adorable 2 years old. In it, Tristan and her baby can be seen posing together for a series of Polaroid photos. With True sitting on his lap and sporting a pair of oversized sunglasses, the father-daughter duo flashed big smiles at the cameras and shared a lovely hug.
Tristan's post comes almost a week after a source close to the professional athlete and keeping up with the Kardashians star shared with E! News that he has spent more time with Khloe and True while practicing social distancing.
"He is spending more time with Khloe and True than during the season," the source explained. "It has been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe takes quarantining very seriously and stays home with True. There are no dates to play or family time other than with Tristan."
Despite seeing each other more often, the source emphasized that the former couple is not back at the moment. "They have not been together again," the source continued. "They are raising and giving True the opportunity to have both parents in their life at the same time."
Last week, Khloe shut down the reconciliation rumors via Instagram after fans thought her post was hinting that they would be together again. "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your dad and I love you!" The good American founder captioned the image. Once fans questioned the meaning of the legend, Khloe replied, "It means that her parents love her beyond measure."
During an episode of keeping up with the KardashiansKhloe gave fans an update on how she and Tristan have been co-raising: "I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, loving relationship where True can see his mom and dad hug each other when we see each other .. I think we are slowly moving in the right direction of being friends as well as great co-parents. "
Regardless of where they are as a couple, it is clear that True will always come first to Khloe and Tristan. Relive some of your most adorable moments here.
