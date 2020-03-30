Trioscope & Truly * Adventure team in Castro Thriller ‘The Havana Job – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Trioscope Studios, The Company Behind Netflix's Next World War II Epic The Liberator, is to adapt a story about the CIA and Cuba by Fidel Castro in a television series, after associating with the long-running journalism company Truly * Adventurous.

The two companies are working together to adapt Havana work, written by Truly * Adventurous co-founder Greg Nicholls, in a series. Michael LeSieur, writer of The Grinch and Keeping Up With The Joneses, has been selected to adapt the project.

The work in Havana begins a few months after the Cuban revolution, when three CIA agents make their way into the clutches of Fidel Castro while trying to disturb diplomatic offices in Havana. On the eve of the most dangerous international confrontation of the 20th century, they barely avoided the firing squad and were sentenced to the most notorious prison in Cuba, La Isla de los Pinos. This is the previously classified story of a Hail Mary plan, a crew of prisoners, and a woman who would not bow to authority as she struggled to bring the three CIA agents home.

The co-production is being run by the co-founders of Trioscope L.C. Crowley, Brandon Barr and Greg Jonkajtys along with Chief Development Officer Brian Lavin, as well as Truly * Adventurous co-founders Greg Nichols and Matthew Pearl.

L.C. Crowley told Deadline that he is starting to package the project and have conversations with producer partners. "It's a crazy story. It's like the Dirty dozen, he has a heist, he has a cunning Castro playing chess with the CIA, a lot of really good work that lends itself to the Trioscope, "said Crowley." Maybe it looks a bit like Narcos, it is a world, two Factions that are fighting, the first one just after the Bay of Pigs and all the things that happened, like the explosion of the prisons. "

Crowley, Barr and Jonkajtys launched Trioscope earlier this year to develop projects on their eponymous hybrid animation technology that combines state-of-the-art CGI with live performance. The company's idea is to reinvent the way animation is performed, bringing real photographic level to human faces, character movement, and action on a profitable budget.

His first project is Netflix's WWII animated drama series The Liberator, Written by Jeb Stuart (Die hard), Directed by Greg Jonkajtys and produced by A&E Studios and Unique Features. The four-part series, set to air later this year, is based on Alex Kershaw's book. The Liberator: a 500-day odyssey of a WWII soldier and tells the fascinating true story of the bloodiest and most dramatic march to World War II victory: the odyssey on the battlefield of the US Army's maverick officer. USA Felix Sparks and his infantry unit as they fought for more than 500 days to liberate Europe.

Crowley said the hope is that The Liberator opens the door to more projects, calling it Brothers band for Call of Duty Generation. He said it is the latest animated project for adults in a growing genre. "Adult animation has started to generate steam," he said. "Globally, the idea of ​​adults watching animation for something other than comedy is a fairly normal concept, particularly in Asia, with people watching anime, but in the United States it really hasn't been a thing until a few years. That clip has increased significantly in the 18/24 months with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse to Netflix Love, death and robots to Undone on Amazon. "

Crowley said that about half of his board is blue print in the historical, political, science fiction, and fantasy spaces. The company is also working with Dark Horse Comics, Conaco, Unique Feature, and Hulu on other projects. He said the global Coronavirus pandemic has had a small side effect, but that the company is relatively fortunate in that much of its work can be done remotely. He added that he was experimenting in a development preview on a new project that would see how it could work during a prolonged shutdown.

It is the latest project for Truly * Adventurous, which launched last year. The company, which operates from a 42-foot boat in Marina del Ray, is working with people like Amaon Studios and Rachel Brosnahan (in Pillars of fire), with Paramount TV (in The red flag) and Effort Content (in Captain).