Trichster: a moment of childhood trauma and a minefield of scabs | India

You felt along the strand from root to tip. Rough. Just how you liked it. She felt it a few times, pulling gently to test the strength of the root. Did it hold up? Did. It stayed well. A quick tug, and the thread was in your hand.

The roughness wasn't that exciting now. The thread was dead. You piled it up next to you in bed with the others: a small pile of soft black against the freshly washed white sheets.

You reached for your fingers again for another, stirring the dough in your head.

'I feel scared'

You know exactly when it started. You remember the exact moment, even. Not the pull, but the beating of your heart. A Durga Puja dhak (a traditional indian drum) thundering inside your head. The only thing that seemed to slow him down was to pull, as if you could set the rhythm of your heart through the strands of your hair.

Scene: sixth grade. A week after the summer holidays. Shazia waited for you while the rest of the class emptied the classroom and left for the next period. She turned and stared at you.

"What happens?" she said.

"I'm not sure." You had your right hand on your chest, wondering why it beat like that.

"You're good?" He had worry in his big eyes.

"I feel scared, but I don't know why. I mean … I'm not afraid, but I feel like I am."

"Should we tell the teacher?" She was serious, this one.

"What!" you laughed, "No, it's probably nothing."

She relaxed and smiled.

Departure.

A minefield of crusts

You started pulling for the itch. Your scalp itched and itched, and you scratched until you drew blood. Your scalp became a minefield of scabs.

You tried not to scratch yourself too much or in the presence of others. You didn't want anyone to think you had lice, even though your hair was too short for pests.

He's not sure when he started pulling, but once he did, the itchiness disappeared; the scabs healed.

Ruby and the rain

The summer before it happened, you were 11. That July, like a clock, a day after school closed for vacation, he flew to Calcutta (now known as Calcutta) from Dubai with his mother (mother) and sister, a four-hour trip on Emirates airlines. Your hair was combed close to your head. His chosen uniform at the time was a pair of shorts and a T-shirt. It was the last summer you would spend as a boy.

That summer, the two-room apartment in southern Calcutta seemed even more inviting. You loved being there every year for two months of the monsoon. The suffocating heat that accumulated and accumulated throughout the day, only to be interrupted by the rain: torrential rain that could continue for hours or rain that came in gusts. You loved both of them, just like your childhood friend Ruby, who you played ranna-batti with, your version of house-house.

Ruby lived in a semi-pukka house at the end of the ravine that you could see from your living room window. The window was closed just before you and your parents moved into the building when they were four years old. His head did not fit through the grille, but he could reach out and press his face against the thin metal bars. You were only on the second floor so Ruby could see you, too, if she stood just below and looked up.

Every summer, the moment you walked into the house, you would run to the grill window, look down and shout his name. You almost always saw someone who knew her. His mother, a neighbor, or his older brother who was not allowed to play. And they always found it for you. A few minutes later, a smiling Ruby would be there at your door, ready to go out and play.

Banging like a tin drum

You don't like to think about that summer. It's the summer before you had your first boyfriend (the summer you turned 12), the summer before you almost failed the final exam in Arabic (due to "silly mistakes," your teacher would tell you), the summer before Shazia, your best friend in Dubai, moved to Canada (and you would only see her once when you moved too, at 18, but you would no longer be friends), the summer before your heart began to beat like a drum tinplate abandoned in the rain, and things would change.

Step stop, step stop

Two days after your arrival in Calcutta, while you and Ruby were playing on the roof of your building, you met him. He asked you to call him a city. Grandfather. He was tall, slim, and wore a white kurta and matching pajamas. Her hair was white and slicked back. He walked with an inclination of old age, leaning on his wooden cane. He walked slowly, as if pacing, stopping to consider life just before death.

He came upon you two, suddenly, an apparition appearing in the evening light; a shadow looming.

"Ranna-batti? Okay, okay," he said, evaluating the scene.

"Dadu, do you want to play?" you said, always the collaborator.

"Na, keep it up. I'm here to enjoy the fresh air," he said, starting to walk away to the other end of the roof, walking along the parapet. Step, stop. Step, stop.

You wanted to ask him how old he was; he seemed older than your own city. Your city could walk without a stick. Your city also moved much faster.

"How old are you Dadu?" Ruby said, reading your mind, when she returned after examining the entire space.

"Me? Too old for this world," he said, before beginning to walk up the stairs, leading to his son's place a floor below.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

Her face

I wish I could describe his appearance, if his nose was blunt or sharp, his eyes still or bulging.

You can only see him from the edges, his face blurred, as if your memory had censored how benign he was or how common his face was.

Off yellow

Dadu became part of your daily routine. They both saw him often. He told stories of his childhood, of mangoes he stole from the village orchards with his friends as a child. He gave you gifts with myths and folklore, or dictates that he had grown up believing. For example, when you see a plant growing through concrete, such as light green leaves peeking through a crack in one of the parapet walls, you pull it out with all your might, as the plant will eventually become a tree and it will destroy the wall.

He gave them both notebooks with blank, unlined pages, notebooks he asked his maid to buy at the local market. He claimed that he used to be an artist and a musician, painting both names in Bengali calligraphy on the cover of the notebooks. He used two colors for Ruby: crimson red and sky blue. For you, he used pale green, almost as subdued as the dull yellow of the notebook cover.

You wondered why. You were jealous. You also wanted crimson and heaven.

Slowdown time

You don't roll often. You don't shoot randomly. Most of it is strategic. You pull out of the nape area, so you can hide if your hair begins to thin too much in one place. Pull when you need to reduce time, just for a few moments. You roll to feel in control, even if it's fleeting. And you pull only when you can't ignore the rhythm inside your chest.

Quiet and stable

The day that happened, it was like any other day. You and Ruby were on the roof. The sun was still and it had not rained all day. There was a light breeze, and nothing more. Dadu came looking for them both. He came, as he used to do. Quiet and stable.

"Ruby," he said to his favorite, "can you go downstairs and ask the security guard if a package has arrived for me?"

Ruby looked at you. Her building had no elevator, and she would have to go down four flights of stairs and then go up four flights again.

She did not want to go. She was wearing her favorite dress, a pale blue, almost as pale as her skin. Did you know she didn't really like running in this dress.

"I can go, city," you volunteered.

"No," he said, "I want her to go. She's a good girl. She can run quickly and find out." He looked at her, "Can't you?"

"Yes, Dad," Ruby sighed and left.

Was nothing

You didn't think about that day for many years.

You thought you were fine. You thought you were strong enough for a child, because even at age 11, you knew you were still a child.

Was nothing. Was nothing.

& # 39; We will not tell anyone & # 39;

You looked at Dadu who was retreating, his pace stopped at his usual speed. You kept watching while he was halfway up the stairs, his figure slowly disappearing from view.

Ruby had just returned and said, "No package, city." He nodded and walked away.

"What happened?" she said, when you didn't speak for a few minutes.

"He kissed me." Your eyes were still fixed on the exit door, the stairs now empty.

Ruby's eyes widened and she blinked rapidly in succession. She did not believe you; That was not necessary. She believed you well, but this was out of your experience.

You looked at her, "On my lips,quot;.

Ruby took a deep breath and exhaled, "After I left?"

You nodded

He paused, hands folded against his chest, looking at you. Considering.

"We cannot tell anyone," he decided, "we will not tell anyone."

You nodded

"And we won't talk to Dadu anymore. Every time we see him coming, we will run to the other side,quot;, he looked into your eyes and squeezed your hands. Although she was a year younger than you, you believed in her wisdom.

"Yes," you said, and he nodded.

What was it about

You will always wonder why a kiss had the power to incapacitate you for many years. How did a kiss take you to a drum inside your chest?

That this drum would sound louder every time you felt threatened, every time your world seemed strange, which would eventually lead to panic attacks. That as you grew older, since you looked less like a child, you would wonder what made that monster do what it did, and so easily.

That your first kiss would be forever contaminated with that memory. That you would lie to yourself that your first "real,quot; kiss happened much later, when you were older, when you wanted to. When you said yes.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Just don't say & # 39;

You told your sister three years after the incident, your sister that she is five and a half years younger than you. She would help you tell your mother about Dadu.

That day, Mom would be in the kitchen, sitting on the floor, cutting vegetables in the pot; a piece of wood holding a vertical rounded blade, a common kitchen gadget in Bengali homes.

At first he would not look up, and when he did, he would not believe it.

"Are you kidding? Is it a joke?"

Your sister would shake her head, corroborating your story; your sister who always believed you.

Ultimately, Mom would accept that these are not stories from teenage fantasies meant to get attention. She said, "Listen, don't tell anyone. Please don't tell anyone. Your father will be mad if he finds out. Just don't tell him."

I would tell them both to keep it for you.

The last time

The last time you saw him, it was on the roof, a few days after the incident. You and Ruby sat cross-legged on the floor, facing each other, with an open Ludo board with a game in progress.

"What are you doing?" he met you, like he used to.

Ruby frowned, then looked at you and shook her head.

"Too busy for your dad today?" he said.

"We're not doing anything," Ruby looked at him before going back to the game.

"Yes, nothing," you said, without looking at him.

You heard him shuffle away. Step by Step. Step by Step. You looked askance at him as he walked along the parapet, before going down the stairs.

& # 39; It is finished & # 39;

The man died when you were 20 years old. His last days had him bedridden, glued to a dialysis machine. You heard about your mother who heard from a former neighbor in Calcutta. "It's over now," said your mother. And you agreed.

For a long time, you would make yourself forget. For a long time, you would shoot frequently. When you occasionally remember, you would remind yourself of what it must have been like in his last days. A worn match, discarded. Unable to harm anyone else.

For a long time, you would fuel anger against your mother for not letting you speak. It would be years before you dissipated your anger, in small gasps, sectioned over time. It would be years and many counseling sessions before you forgave her.

You still shoot sometimes, but not as much, and not as often. Your mother knows that. Your partner knows it. She is also part of an online support group for people with trichotillomania, her community in arms. You understand you're on a spectrum, and everyone's reasons for shooting is a combination of cause and effect. You understand enough to recognize your anxiety as a trigger.

He understands why he pulls, but not how to stop completely.

For you, there are no more secrets. No more tricks. Just the occasional hunt and jerk, followed by relief.