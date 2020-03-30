Trai to telcos: extend prepaid validity for users to get uninterrupted services during blocking – Latest news

NEW DELHI: Telecoms sector regulator Trai has asked telecoms operators to extend the validity period for prepaid users to ensure that subscribers get uninterrupted services during the 21-day national blockade.

The Indian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Trai) has also sought details on the steps being taken to ensure the availability of uninterrupted telecommunication services for such "priority,quot; customers.

"… you are required to take the necessary steps as you deem appropriate, including extending the validity period to ensure that all prepaid subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted services during the blocking period," Trai said in a communication Sunday to all operators.

The communication on "measures to guarantee the availability of recharge vouchers and payment options for prepaid services,quot; is presented in the context of the 21-day blockade imposed in the country to deal with the outbreak and the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although telecommunications services have been considered essential services and, therefore, they have been granted an exception to the closure … However, the blockade can negatively affect the operation of customer service centers / points of sale,quot; Trai said.

The regulator added: "Under the circumstances, it is quite possible that subscribers who wish to top up their prepaid balances or wish to extend the subscription to a prepaid rate using offline channels may face difficulties and / or interruption of services."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24, announced a total blockade of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented move to try to stop the spread of the pandemic, shortly after which the Center said highway services , rail and air will remain suspended during this period. .

The pandemic has claimed 29 lives in the country and the number of COVID-19 cases has affected 1,071 in India.

