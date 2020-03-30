Toya Johnson is having fun with her favorite girls, Reign Rushing and Jashae and her future husband, Robert Rushing

Toya Johnson distances herself socially like the rest of us, and she's trying to find all kinds of fun activities to do at home. She spends her days with Robert Rushing, her baby Reign Rushing, and her niece Jashae.

In case you don't know, Jashae is Toya's late brother, Josh's daughter, and fans are completely in love with her.

Check out the fun video Toya shared on her social media account:

"When boredom hits … .. # tiktok #misstoyajohnson Romper: @tyluxe_boutique,quot;.

A follower said: ‘The boredom of the girls made me join Tik Tok today and in Chile I made ten videos. 😂 It was like my 50-year-old azz shouldn't enjoy tik tok so much! Follow me, hunterbs50 boys, "and one fan said," Look at Reinbeaux! 🎀. I love that monkey where can I order it?

A commenter wrote: ‘Beautiful Toya house! You have a great taste in decoration and clothing! I love your style, "and someone else said," I'm jealous of how lit up her eyebrows will be when she grows up ♥ ️. "

Someone said, "You are sooo pretty without makeup, you look so young Toya," and a follower said, "I already did the toothbrush! Too cute! He makes sure Mom's edges are dead!"

A fan talked about Reigny and said, "Baby Reign is fond of you," and someone else said, "@toyajohnson, where's the rest of the video challenge? @Reign_beaux didn't go in, that's too cute."

In addition to this, Toya recently shared a video that will leave many fans in awe.

Her daughter and Robert Rushing's daughter were filmed turning her dad into a Chai latte, and the clip will definitely brighten your day.

Many fans raved about Reigny and praised the sweet girl's beauty and wit.

If you're wondering how Toya's other favorite lady, Reginae Carter, is doing, she's flaunting her acting skills on social media these days.

Toya made headlines not long ago when she celebrated Robert's mother's birthday.



