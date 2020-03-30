Tottenham Offers Stadium to NHS in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic | Football news





Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the largest football club stadium in London.

Tottenham has offered its stadium to the NHS in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and the club is already using it to support vulnerable people affected by the outbreak.

The Spurs, whose 62,000-seat stadium is one of the most advanced in the world, have held talks with the Haringey Council, the Greater London Authority and the NHS about the use of their venue.

Tottenham President Daniel Levy said: "As a club, we have always been clear about our commitment to the broader community, it has never been as important as it is now.

"We are immensely proud of the efforts of everyone involved in the fight against COVID-19 and see today as the beginning of what we as a club can do to help."

Tottenham's new stadium was officially opened on April 3, 2019.

The North London club announced that the stadium's basement parking is already being used as a storage base by the London Food Alliance, a new scheme to ensure that food reaches the most vulnerable people in the capital during the crisis of the coronavirus.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has been open for almost a year, is serving as one of Haringey's two hubs, alongside Alexandra Palace, where high-profile dart and snooker events are held.

Tottenham's move comes after Manchester City allowed the NHS to take over Etihad Stadium in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Principality's stadium in Cardiff is also opening to help deal with the crisis after it was announced that it will be converted to a temporary hospital that will provide around 2,000 additional beds to support the NHS.