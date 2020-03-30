Top Sunday TV ratings from iHeart Living Room Concert and American Idol

%MINIFYHTML74dafff3f95203d6ad7e01991c01998511% %MINIFYHTML74dafff3f95203d6ad7e01991c01998512%

Music fueled the soul on Sunday night as Fox & # 39; s iHeart Living Room Concert for America special and ABC American idol Tied as the highest-rated primetime show to lead the night. the iHeart Living Room Concert, A benefit to provide relief and support to help combat the spread of COVID-19, it featured great musical acts like Mariah Carey, Elton John and Billie Eilish. The special obtained a 1.3 in adults from 18 to 49 years of age and 4.57 million viewers. A two hours American idol (1.3, 7.27M) tied despite dropping a tenth from a week ago.

Other programming earnings last night included those from ABC America's Funniest Home Videos (1.1, 6.54M), which was up one tenth, while CBS saw the steady return of God made me a friend (0.6, 6.37M), which had its best audience since December. CBS Sunday included 60 minutes (1.0, 10.22M) and NCIS: Los Angeles (0.7, 6.84M), which slipped into the demo, while NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.54) remained stable.

On NBC, Little Big Shots (0.4, 2.97M) took a hit of two tenths and Wall (0.5, 3.07M) was also down. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 1.91M) and Good girls (0.5, 1.94M) managed to keep up with last week's numbers.

The CW issued repeats.