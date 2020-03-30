Top 40 take the stage for final judgment

%MINIFYHTML0026fd7de61e8f3c70dd31546f63008011% %MINIFYHTML0026fd7de61e8f3c70dd31546f63008012%

"American idol"He returned on Sunday, March 29, with performances from the first half of the Top 40 in Hawaii. That night, some of them were sent home as a result of the judge's final judgment.

Nick Merico was the first contestant to go on stage, singing Bruno Mars& # 39; "When I was your Man". Impressed the judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan Y Lionel richie, with his performance that finally earned him a place in the Top 20.

Next up was Makayla Brownlee, who had a seizure last week, with a performance by Ingrid Andress"More hearts than mine", but unfortunately it was not enough to convince the judges as it was eliminated. Dewayne Crocker Jr. sang "Old Town Road" but gave it its own touch of reggae. He joined Nick in the Top 20.

Camryn Leigh-Smith sang "Break Every Chain", but was then sent home. Following him was Devon Aleander, who chose to sing Demi lovato"Tell me that I love you." He was also eliminated alongside Jordan Jones and Geena. Later, the judges faced a difficult time deciding whether they wanted to keep Louis Knight in competition. Later they decided to give him one more chance.

Singing "Falling" by Harry Styles it was Francisco Martin. It was epic and, unsurprisingly, the judges sent him to the next round. The judges also impressed Jovin Webb. Faith Bechnel, who sang "Ain & # 39; t Nobody", joined him in the Top 20.

Amber Fielder was unable to move on after performing "Good Kisser", while Just Sam moved on to the next round with a performance of "Like The Flower" by Selena. Joining her was Johnny West after he played the piano while singing. The fray"You found me".

Concluding the night was Dillon James. He took the stage singing "The Times They Are A-Changin & # 39;" by Bob Dillon. The judges seemed pleased, but viewers will only find out Dillon's fate in next week's episode.