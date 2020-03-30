Tom Brady & # 39; launched & # 39; Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Says General Manager Jason Licht | NFL news

"It was almost like a recruitment on his part, telling us why it would make sense for him to come to Tampa Bay."





Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent this month

Tom Brady threw himself into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before officially signing for them, according to team general manager Jason Licht.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback recently agreed to a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

But it has been revealed that Brady lobbied to move to Tampa Bay, where he will face a new challenge in the NFC South franchise with head coach Bruce Arians.

Licht told ESPN & # 39; Get up & # 39; show: "We had a great conversation, Bruce and I. We talked to him for over an hour and a half. And he made it clear in the conversation that he was very, very interested.

"It was almost like a recruitment on his part, telling us why it would make sense for him to come to Tampa Bay."

"On the next call we made, we signed it, but it was on that phone call that we realized we felt we had it."

Brady posted his worst completion percentage and quarterback qualification since 2013 last season amid a shortage of offensive weapons with the Patriots.

He is also 43 in August, leading to questions about his mobility, but Licht is not concerned with Brady's recent shape and aging body.

Brady left the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise.

He said, "The tape showed us that he had a lot of arm. In fact, we thought he had an ideal arm for Bruce in his system.

"You can still throw it deep. We felt the mobility was still the same as it always has been, which has never been able to leave anyone behind."

"But he's certainly good in the pocket in terms of sidestepping the pressure and with his poise and instincts."

"We didn't see a decline in his arm talent at all. And in fact, we feel like he could still play for more than two years for us, and hopefully that's the case."