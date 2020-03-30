Tokyo Summer Olympics have new dates after Coronavirus postpones games

The new dates for the Tokyo Summer Olympics have just been revealed.

%MINIFYHTML195daf89a98e5eb295757f7fe1f469df13% %MINIFYHTML195daf89a98e5eb295757f7fe1f469df14%

After being postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Games have been rescheduled to open on July 23, 2021 and close on August 8, 2021. The Paralympic Games will also run from August 24, 2021 to 5 September 2021. Organizers agreed on the new dates during a conference call on Monday.

%MINIFYHTML195daf89a98e5eb295757f7fe1f469df15% %MINIFYHTML195daf89a98e5eb295757f7fe1f469df16%

According to a press release shared by the International Olympic Committee, the decision was made based on three main considerations: protect the health of athletes and all those involved in the event and support the containment of the coronavirus, safeguard the interests of athletes and Olympic sport, which fits into the global international sports calendar.

"These new dates give health authorities and everyone involved in organizing the Games the maximum time to deal with the ever-changing landscape and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said the press release. . "The new dates, exactly one year after those originally planned for 2020 (Olympic Games: from July 24 to August 9, 2020 and Paralympic Games: from August 25 to September 6, 2020), also have the additional benefit that any disruption that will cause the postponement of the international sporting calendar can be kept to a minimum, in the interest of athletes and IFs. In addition, they will provide sufficient time to complete the qualification process. The same heat mitigation measures provided for will be implemented. 2020 ".