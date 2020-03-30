Tokyo Olympics: Summer reprogramming will guarantee quality, says Adam Gemili | Olympic Games News

















Adam Gemili explains why he is happy with the new schedule of the Olympic Games next year.

British sprinter Adam Gemili says the decision to keep the Tokyo Olympics as Summer Games will ensure higher quality performances in the postponed competition.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be delayed almost exactly a year, beginning on July 23, 2021, with the coronavirus pandemic that will prevent them from taking place as originally scheduled.

It was speculated that the Games could be moved to spring 2021, but Gemili said Sky Sports News that such a move could have reduced the level of competition in Tokyo.

"Having it in the summer makes more sense because the athletes will be fully in their season, they will be well run, very sharp, in the best shape they can be," said Gemili, who finished fourth in the season. 200 meters in Rio 2016.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23, 2021.

"Usually towards the spring type there aren't that many races, you're just coming out of the back of an indoor season, that's when you go back to a period of heavy training."

"So having an Olympics, being at its peak, would be very difficult for many athletes. We had to do it a few years for the Commonwealth Games in Australia, and the performances were obviously not as good as perhaps it could have been for many athletes .

"So the fact that we have all summer to prepare now, and then more or less towards the end of summer, we can go out there and show everyone the hard work, that's the best it could be. So I'm really glad that they have made the decision to keep it as Summer Games. "

The new dates for the Olympic Games took into account other events that were also postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, including the European Football Championship.

The Paralympic Games were also delayed by a year, and are now slated to begin on August 24, 2021.

Meanwhile, the 2021 World Championships in Athletics, to be held in the United States, was also delayed by one year until 2022.