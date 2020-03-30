Tokyo Olympics set new dates for 2021 after coronavirus postponement – Deadline

The Tokyo Olympics will take place between July 23 and August 8, 2021, following the postponement of this year's event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed the news today.

"These new dates give health authorities and everyone involved in the organization of the Games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," the IOC said in a statement. . “The new dates, exactly one year after those originally planned for 2020 also have the added benefit that any interruption that causes the postponement of the international sports calendar can be kept to a minimum, in the interest of athletes and international federations.

In addition, they will provide sufficient time to complete the qualification process. The same heat mitigation measures that were planned for 2020 will be implemented. "

The number of coronavirus cases is constantly growing in Japan. Tokyo recorded its largest daily increase on Sunday with 68 new cases, bringing the capital's total to 430. The virus has infected more than 1,800 people in the country and caused 55 deaths, excluding 712 cases and 10 deaths in the Diamond Princess cruise.

Today, it was announced that high-profile Japanese comedian Ken Shimura was one of the victims of the disease.