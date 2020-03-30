Tokyo 2020: new date for the Olympic Games to be decided this week | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTML27bdc9b5408cf28ecb92720f6cf5009611% %MINIFYHTML27bdc9b5408cf28ecb92720f6cf5009612%





Tokyo 2020 has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo 2020 organizing committee chair Yoshiro Mori hopes the new date for the postponed Olympics will be decided this week.

The Games, due to be held in Japan from July 24 to August 9, were postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mori says suggestions were made to host the games, either in the spring or summer, next year, and confirmed that she will likely discuss the matter with the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, this week.

"Opinions have been gathered from both sides, whether it's spring or summer, there are opinions for both options," Mori said.

"Both have advantages and disadvantages that are being compared, and then they will be decided."

"This was also reported to President Bach. We hope to hear from President Bach most likely this week."

David Grevemberg, executive director of the Commonwealth Games Federation, says postponing the Olympics is like trying to take the Titanic and park it in a Tesco parking lot.

World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe suggested that the 2021 World Championship could be delayed by a year to accommodate the Tokyo Games.

The next World Athletics Championships are scheduled to be held in Eugene, Oregon, in August 2021, but Coe says the event may be necessary to avoid facing the Olympics.

"At this stage, it is fair to say that there is nothing on the table, nothing is off the table," he said.

"We have already had good conversations with Oregon and what I can report is that Oregon is very clear that they will do everything possible to assist in our deliberations on this."

"Quick and difficult decisions have not been made. One option may be to move towards 2022, but that's where our discussions are taking place."