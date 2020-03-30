Tiny Harris 'video with Heiress Harris' "Wild Challenge,quot; will make your day. See Sweet Heiry racing Tamar Braxton!

Tiny Harris shared a video with her baby, Heiress Harris, doing the wild challenge. The baby clip of Heiry as her mother calls Tip's daughter will definitely brighten your day.

See the heiress dancing in this clip posted on social media.

‘Don't play with my baby! #Savagechallenge Go Heiry !!! "Tiny captioned his post.

Someone said, "My mood was sore last night trying to learn that dancing moves beautifully," and a follower believes Heiress needs to have her own show: "They need to give this baby their own TV show now."

Another commenter said: & # 39; It seems like he's trying to hurry up before TI comes in and ruins his video & # 39 ;, and a fan posted: & # 39; Nice song and of course I love how you and Tip They raise your children, but this song is not not child friendly.

Someone else raised Tamar Braxton, who is doing the same challenge and said: ‘Meanwhile, Aunt Tamar is fighting, heiress! Go for it.

One fan said, "She couldn't wait to make that,quot; act stupid "part,quot; too cute. "

Speaking of Tamar, he also published a juicy video on his social media account in which he dances as if there was no tomorrow in front of the camera.

She flaunts her movements in a little outfit that makes fans drool while doing the same challenge as the girl's heir.

In other news, Tiny and T.I. They have recently celebrated their daughter's fourth birthday, and both proud parents have publicly declared their love online.

Tiny shared a video in which Heiress has her quarantine rides.

Tiny and his family stay home these days, and they are socially estranged. Tiny has been discovering all kinds of fun activities to do at home during this difficult time for everyone.

Ad

The coronavirus pandemic is greatly affecting the US. USA And people are full of fear during such terrible times.



Post views:

4 4