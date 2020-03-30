Tiny Harris shows fans the Jenga Family Tournament – Watch the video

Tiny Harris is at home these days with her family, and they are trying to have as much fun as possible at home. Tiny showed fans the Family Jenga Tournament, and people were amazed to see this blessed family together.

"HARRIS Family Jenga Tournament," Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said: Ok, I am disgusting! The third time is a charm! @caitlinjody_ @heiressdharris & @ bellatheglitterqueen & comment by @ troubleman31 ′ and another commenter posted this: "This gave me anxiety. She is so smart."

One commenter said, "I was getting anxious like I was playing," and one fan wrote, "Omg Heiress was really focused … hahaha."

Another follower said, I'm a watch LOVER and that table is everything to me! ❤️ The funny thing is that I'm almost always late & # 39 ;, and a fan published: & # 39; I love her, stay calm and concentrate the movements of the hands. & # 39;

Someone else said, Ese That game is so much fun! But I would be scared to play at that nice table 😂 ’and a follower posted this:‘ I was very focused. Tell IT to stop cheating. She had it. "

Another of Tiny's followers said: ‘She did a good job. This is a difficult game. I play it in church with the kids. "

The Harris family recently celebrated the birthday of the heiress Harris.

Tiny and T.I. We have been celebrating these days at home, and there is probably more to come.

Her amazing daughter Heiress celebrated her birthday, and Tiny shared two new clips on her social media account.

‘Thank you to everyone who was able to help her make her day special. Showing chef chef_x since it is not in the video. From JoJo to @thatgirllaylay thanks for appearing on the birthday girl! # HeiressTurns4 👑💜🙌🏽🎉🎊 ’Tiny captioned her post, which includes two clips.

Tiny fans showered Heiress with love for her birthday, as if there was no tomorrow.



