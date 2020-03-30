Tina Knowles is hot on Twitter for taking pills and getting drunk on live Instagram

%MINIFYHTML68ca8bf7e4fee36223b9f4ef41ac35fa11% %MINIFYHTML68ca8bf7e4fee36223b9f4ef41ac35fa12%

Instagram

Beyonce's mother enters Instagram Live because she is bored during self-isolation amid the Coronavirus pandemic, only to make her tongue move with her gaze.

Up News Info –

Tina Knowles once again sparks controversy with her live stream. The mother of Beyonce Knowles She recently entered Instagram Live because she was bored during self-isolation amid a coronavirus pandemic, but she started wagging her tongue because she appeared to be intoxicated and taking pills.

"I just saw this on TV and it was very interesting. I was talking about if you're stuck in your house, that we are all with Coronavirus, that we would find constructive things to do and I would find some inner peace." she said on the broadcast. "One of the things he suggested you do is find all the things you started at home and never end."

%MINIFYHTML68ca8bf7e4fee36223b9f4ef41ac35fa13% %MINIFYHTML68ca8bf7e4fee36223b9f4ef41ac35fa14%

Later, the 66-year-old man passed several bottles of alcohol and a cup of "prescription drugs" to the camera, before adding, "And guess what happens …" Tina appeared with a scruffy look.

%MINIFYHTML68ca8bf7e4fee36223b9f4ef41ac35fa15% %MINIFYHTML68ca8bf7e4fee36223b9f4ef41ac35fa16%

"So, you know, I took the doctor's advice and finished everything I started," she said drunk, referring to the unfinished drink she showed earlier. However, she seemed to hint that the entire video was just one of her "cheesy pranks" when she said, "Got you! Corny jokes on time!" before finishing the Live. However, her live session made her trending on Twitter.

<br />

Before this, Tina was beaten due to a "cheesy prank". In an Instagram video, Tina made a joke: "Why was a man still being hit by a bicycle every day? Because he was caught in a vicious circle." She added with a smile, "Vicious cycle … bike. You get it."

She explained her intention in the subtitle: "Corny Joke time. I know it's cheesy, but even if you laugh a little, it's worth it right now, we need to keep our sense of humor and stay together, love everyone safe."

Instead of praise, he received a criticism when a user wrote, "Girl, take them and disappear with your daughter and grandchildren for a while. We don't need this now." Tina quickly applauded the enemy, saying, "First of all, I'm not a girl. Try to evoke a little respect." She added: "And secondly, if you don't need it, get off my page and go where you like what you see. With love."