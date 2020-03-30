Time to clean up your DVR and catch up on these 12 shows

As you hang out indoors and do your part with social estrangement, cleanup is likely to happen, including your DVR. Yes, we are talking about the programs that started and had every intention of ending. But life gets in the way, it happens. Now is the perfect time to catch up.

From shows that air new episodes, like better things Y Better call Saul, to reality shows that come back with new episodes around the corner, like The Real Housewives of New York City Y The real housewives of Beverly HillsThese are the shows that it's time to catch up. Also, we've selected some recently wrapped shows and critical favorites that deserve your attention.