Tim Burgess believes he contracted coronavirus during a trip to New York

The leader of the Charlatans, who isolates himself at his family's home in Norfolk, England, admits he had not had the COVID-19 test, but claims to have had all the symptoms, including difficulty breathing.

The charlatans Leader Tim Burgess He is "90 percent certain" that he contracted the coronavirus during a recent trip to New York.

Although the Covid-19 test for hitmaker "One to Another" has yet to be performed, he says he has had all the symptoms, including fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, and still feels chest tightness but feels that it's in the fix.

Speaking on the British NME website while isolating himself at his family's home in Norfolk, England, the rocker reveals: "I am 90 percent sure I have contracted the virus in New York. I was in bed for four days. with all the symptoms and I still have something on my chest now, but you can't say it, right?

Though he's been feeling down, the 52-year-old has been throwing listening parties on Twitter alongside other Britpop legends, including Liam Gallagher Y Blur battery Dave Rowntree, reliving his old albums as well as other classic records from UK acts.

Last week, at the end of March 29, the holidays included albums by Oasis, Blur and Franz Ferdinand, with this week's albums of Sleaford Mods, Lightning seeds, Precast sprout, The fall Y The Cocteau twins.

They will also be configured to perform in the future Supergrass, Lush, Before, The cribs Y Frankie goes to Hollywood.