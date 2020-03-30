TikTok star Daisy Keech reacts to being caught on lunch date with Brody Jenner

%MINIFYHTML6f1810b84a767d25e0910f2ae9aa391711% %MINIFYHTML6f1810b84a767d25e0910f2ae9aa391712%

The star of & # 39; Hills: New Beginnings & # 39; and the 20-year-old TikToker were spotted together in Los Angeles as they ate meals and went shopping for groceries on Friday, March 27.

Daisy Keech teases paparazzi's interest in his possible romance with Brody jenner. During a recent outing with the cast member of "The hills: new beginnings"The TikTok star apparently saw the photographers following them, and subtly dug them in with a social media post.

On Friday, March 27, the 20-year-old went out with Jenner to Los Angeles. Noticing the paparazzi, he uploaded a selfie of her sitting in a car on his Instagram Story page. He added a camera emoji, referring to those who were trying to capture moments of their outing together, before adding the word "Image."

Daisy Keech teases paparazzi.

Keech was caught having lunch at the Erewhon Market with the former partner of Kaitlynn Carter. The two were seen arriving together in their truck. By taking her dog on the excursion, she also joined him during a shopping career.

For the outing, the YouTube star wore a light gray crop top with a matching pair of sweatpants. She let her beauty shine through in minimalist makeup, while her hair was tied in half. Meanwhile, the son of Caitlyn Jenner, 16 years her senior, she wore a green sweatshirt and black pants. He completed his look with large sunglasses.

Before being seen with Keech, Jenner sparked a reconciliation rumor with his former Carter. About six months after their separation, the former couple who unofficially exchanged vows in Bali in 2018 returned to the island for the wedding of Chloe chapman Y Paul fisher.

Through various Instagram stories, Carter shared moments of them together. "Well, one of us will survive the Coronavirus and it's probably not me in my flimsy mask," she said in a clip that saw her and Jenner, who were wearing a dark face mask, sitting next to each other. In the clip, he posted a poll and asked fans to choose: "Death by … Coronavirus or Brody."