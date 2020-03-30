Tiger King Stars seen in reverse Britney Spears photos

Britney Spears& # 39; Iconic MTV Video Music Awards performance became even more interesting.

For the many who have caught the new Netflix craze, Tiger king, The world of Joe Exotic and Hollywood converged long before it became the subject of our time of social estrangement. While people across the country have been drawn into the show from the safety of their sofas amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans have uncovered an earlier claim to fame for two of the people in the hit docuseries.

Go back to 2001, when pop princess Britney Spears featured a legendary jungle-themed performance in her hit "I'm Slave 4 U." While Spears' dance with a python has become a permanent part of pop history, the singer also came on stage in a cage with a tiger handled by …Doc Antle, the animal trainer appeared throughout the series.