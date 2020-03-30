Tiger King Stars seen in reverse Britney Spears photos

Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Britney Spears& # 39; Iconic MTV Video Music Awards performance became even more interesting.
For the many who have caught the new Netflix craze, Tiger king, The world of Joe Exotic and Hollywood converged long before it became the subject of our time of social estrangement. While people across the country have been drawn into the show from the safety of their sofas amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans have uncovered an earlier claim to fame for two of the people in the hit docuseries.
Go back to 2001, when pop princess Britney Spears featured a legendary jungle-themed performance in her hit "I'm Slave 4 U." While Spears' dance with a python has become a permanent part of pop history, the singer also came on stage in a cage with a tiger handled by …Doc Antle, the animal trainer appeared throughout the series.
"Doc Antle, the tiger handler for Spears' VMA performance, informed me that unfortunately the rare golden tabby tiger who starred alongside the snake is dead," says a 2016 MTV News article.
But, that's not the only photo that makes fans do a double take. In another snap of Spears sitting in the audience he ate the 2002 Video Music Awards, a fan saw a woman who seems to be Carole Baskin, a central theme of the show, sitting next to the star.
"Can we talk about how Carole Baskin was sitting next to Britney Spears at the 2002 VMAs," the tweet read.
While it's unclear exactly why Baskin was at the award show, the new discoveries are giving fans a lot to sink their teeth into all these years later.
%MINIFYHTML1d72da92041fa2d090397ae9b51c3a8317%%MINIFYHTML1d72da92041fa2d090397ae9b51c3a8318%