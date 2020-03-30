Tiger King directors respond to backlash

Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness is the talk of, well, the world. The real crime series debuted on March 20, while many were in the midst of social estrangement and has become the subject of countless memes, FaceTime conversations, and headlines.
The seven-part series continued Exotic Joe, a gay polygamist, first-time presidential candidate and owner of hundreds of big cats and other exotic animals, and his battle with Carole Baskin, animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary. The court's social media disputes turned into court battles and led to Joe's arrest in a murder-for-hire plot. Now Carole speaks out against the Netflix series and Joe revels in all the attention from prison.
"Joe has called me multiple times in the past few days and weeks. One, he is absolutely ecstatic with the series and the idea of being famous. He is absolutely excited. I think he is trying to be an advocate, no wonder – reform of the criminal justice " Tiger king co-director Eric goode he told the Los Angeles Times. "He is in a cage and of course he will say that he now recognizes what he did to these animals. With Joe, we have empathy for him, but at the same time, he is someone who really knows what to say at the right time." "I take it with a large grain of salt when he says he now apologizes for having animals."
Rebecca Chaiklin, co-director of Tiger kingHe said: "You can hardly speak to (Joe Exotic) without him mentioning the amount of press he is receiving."
"He says people are asking to see his Prince Albert and the girls are sending him sexy bikini pictures even though he is gay. He is crazy. After being in close contact with him while he was in a horrible county jail, this has raised their spirits. Joe definitely did some horrible things to his animals. He was very abusive to them and shot five tigers, no question about it. But what happened to him has also been difficult, "said Chaiklin.
In a long post on her website, as well as a YouTube video with her husband Howard Baskin, Carole Baskin has denounced the series and has refuted various aspects, noting that they were told that it would be the Black fish of big cats. Her publication touched on various topics, including the disappearance of her husband. Don lewis, and refuting the statements of the interviewees in the episode about his disappearance.
"I would just say we were completely frank with the characters. With any project that lasts for five years, things evolve and change, and we follow it like any good storyteller does. We never could have known when we started this project that it was going to land where it did. Chaiklin said.
"Carole talked about her personal life, her childhood, the abuse of her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis. She knew it was not just … it is not a Black fish for the things he talked about. She certainly was not forced. The other thing I would say about all these people is that there was a lack of intellectual curiosity to really understand and see these animals in the wild, "said Goode." Certainly, Carole really had no interest in seeing an animal in the wild … The lack of education, frankly, was really interesting: how they had built their own little utopias and were really only interested in that world and the rules that they had created. "
Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness is now streaming on Netflix.
