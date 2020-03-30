Tiger King directors respond to backlash

"I would just say we were completely frank with the characters. With any project that lasts for five years, things evolve and change, and we follow it like any good storyteller does. We never could have known when we started this project that it was going to land where it did. Chaiklin said.

"Carole talked about her personal life, her childhood, the abuse of her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis. She knew it was not just … it is not a Black fish for the things he talked about. She certainly was not forced. The other thing I would say about all these people is that there was a lack of intellectual curiosity to really understand and see these animals in the wild, "said Goode." Certainly, Carole really had no interest in seeing an animal in the wild … The lack of education, frankly, was really interesting: how they had built their own little utopias and were really only interested in that world and the rules that they had created. "