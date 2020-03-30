Tiger King causes police to search for new leads in unsolved 1997 case

Following Netflix's massive popularity Tiger King: murder, chaos and madnessFlorida sheriff Chad Chronister is asking fans for new clues in the disappearance of Carole Baskinhusband Jack "Don,quot; Lewis.

On Monday in the morning, Hillsborough County Sheriff wrote on Twitter, "Since @netflix and # Covid19 #Quarantine have made #TigerKing all the rage, I thought it was a good time to ask for new tracks."

He also shared an image of Lewis revealing that the billionaire would have been 81 years old now.

How Tiger king Fans may recall that Lewis mysteriously disappeared in August 1997, and since the documentary's release, fans have also speculated that he was possibly killed by his wife and founder of Big Cat Rescue.

Tiger king& # 39; s Joseph Maldonado-Passage– Also known as "Joe Exotic,quot; and former owner of a tiger zoo – he has also speculated about Baskin's involvement in Lewis' disappearance. He is currently serving 22 years in federal prison after being found guilty of attempting to hire a hitman to murder Baskin.

Baskin has also expressed reservations about how she was portrayed in the Netflix documentary.