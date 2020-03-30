Ticket windows one hundred delayed due to coronavirus pandemic | Cricket News





The following two ticket windows for The Hundred have been postponed

The ECB confirmed that the next two hundred ticket sales windows have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the first priority access window in February, a second installment for The Hundred subscribers was due to open on April 2 before a general sale began on April 8.

There will be no professional cricket in England until at least May 28 and work is now underway to analyze the revised schedules for June, July and August.

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, said: "In the midst of an epidemic that is affecting the nation in unprecedented ways, it would be totally inappropriate for us to promote and sell tickets for The Hundred."

Ben Stokes will play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

"We appreciate that this may cause some disappointment to fans who were interested in purchasing tickets in the April sales window, accessing advance prices and securing tickets for the most requested games."

"When it is appropriate to return to the sale, we will of course offer the same ticket offers and affordable prices.

"Like the rest of the nation, we all hope it won't be too far before cricket returns to our screens, stadiums, parks and clubs."