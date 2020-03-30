Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' love story will make you fall hard

From the beginning Thomas Rhett He knew that he could, as he sang in his multi-platinum hit, die a happy man.
But I needed to tell everyone. He was three years old in his marriage to Lauren Akins—And about two decades into a love story that started when they met in first grade – when she realized it while working on her second studio album, Tangled up.
"I remember going out and my wife really encouraged me to write. She always wanted me to write like & # 39; Just to see you smile & # 39; Tim McGraw"he shared with The boot back in 2016. "I looked back and thought, 'I've never finished writing a song about my wife or my wife'."
Then he sat down with two cowriters and scribbled the lyrics:
If I never get to see the northern lights
Or if I never get to see the Eiffel Tower at night
Oh yeah all I have is your hand in my hand
Baby, a happy man could die
The most played country song for six weeks in a row, the 2015 song went platinum many times, earning her two Academy Awards for Country Music, a CMA, and a Grammy. And his personal life is going even better.
"It's hard to put into words how crazy the trip has been," wrote the two-time Grammy nominee (Thomas Rhett Akins) in a seventh anniversary tribute last October. "We have changed and grown in so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every day. There is no one else in the world like you, honey. You are the most amazing mother to our children and you treat me too well." I hope this image is a glimpse of how we age together. "
Suffice it to say that the 30-year-old doesn't even need a birthday wish today. He and the philanthropist, on the board of the children's charity Love One International, have faced fertility struggles, grueling adoption and the kind of long separations that come with being an international star of the country, and have come out even more united. to the other side.
Now parents to Willa gray4 Ada James2 and small Lennon Love, who just arrived last month, know they are incredibly blessed. "It was a great joy to see this little angel being brought into the world. My wife is just amazing," Rhett wrote on Instagram, in honor of his new arrival. "Seeing our children meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I have ever seen! Ada James and Willa Gray will be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I & # 39; I am so grateful for my beautiful growing family! "
Because, actually, the couple relied on a little divine intervention to achieve their happy state forever. Or at least a push from my dear old father.
You see, the Georgia natives first met as first graders, became close during their years in church camp, and even ventured into high school romance. "We went out once when we were 15, and it didn't work," he said. Taste of the country just before their 2012 vows. "We dated for about six months. We remain best friends even after we broke up. We both dated other people for about five years."
In fact they came thisclose marry other people in their twenties until their father stepped in. "The night of his sister's graduation party, we were friends and I was there. I had loved that girl since high school and I told her father how I felt," she recalled in an interview with HITS Daily Double last year. "He said, 'If you don't tell him, I will.'"
His next move was "a total Ryan Gosling moment, "he told the store." I said, 'I only want to kiss you once. If you don't feel anything, we can become friends again. "
Of course not, and about six months later, he made another great move. "Lauren and I are great at drinking wine and signing the bottles with a silver sharpie," he explained to Taste of the country. So one night, just before Christmas, she reunited her two families in a private room at her favorite Nashville spot, Giovanni's. "There was a bottle of wine sitting there. I took out a sharpie and put & # 39; Marry me & # 39; in the bottle."
His answer: "Well, duh, yes," written on the same silver marker.
Married 10 months later at the tender age of 22, they received some rejection. "Everyone was telling us not to do it," he reminded Persons, "but we fell in love at a young age." And that was evident in his votes outside Nashville.
"When I saw them looking at each other for the entire 20 minutes they were saying their votes, it's like these two people were together," said their father, their fellow country music singer. Rhett akins, saying Country Weekly. "They are beyond in love. Everyone who doubted or wondered if they were too young, all the doubts are gone now."
Committed to maintaining strong communication (speaking at least three times a day on the road) and unquestioning respect, Rhett made sure not to cover up with female video characters because "it's not really what I do." And then they went to Oahu for a honeymoon.
Three years later, they returned to shoot the video for "Die a Happy Man,quot;, letting the world know how delighted they were. "I really woke up one day and said, 'I still have a song to write about it,'" he said. Persons. "That's just one of those cheesy things you do for your girlfriend when you're 16, but I decided to do it when I was 25."
Really, only one piece was missing.
Struggling to conceive, they were inspired to dive into the adoption process after Akins fell in love with Willa, who was then 18 months old, during a 2016 trip to Uganda with the 147 million-orphaned charity. Looking at a photo of Akins hugging the girl, "Lauren had an amazing glow on her and it seemed like she was already our daughter in a strange way," she said. Persons. "I just snapped: 'We should bring her home'."
They made the following month of May at a time when they compared "Christmas Day,quot;, after months of red tape, visits that saw them leave empty-handed and a surprise pregnancy. In August they were welcoming Baby Akins No. 2 and sailing through their suddenly busy home.
"I was jealous at first, I think," Rhett told E! News at the 2018 Grammys from his oldest son. "But it is so much fun to see her, she loves our little Ada so much and it has been amazing to see her being such a great big sister to her.
With two young children at her Nashville home "tired, but we're happy," as she put it. Persons, has become the new normal. The latter, of course, the predominant feeling with Akins as her husband told E! News, wanting "a million children,quot;.
For now, they are happy with their handful. "We decided we didn't have enough princess dresses in the house," Akins shared in an Instagram post announcing that the baby did not. 3, "So we are adding another Akins girl to the family early next year despite Thomas Rhett's initial shock."
These days, any trip involves carrying a solid supply of tutus and toys, the girls often accompanying him on tour stops. "But as much as they come on the road, man, it really makes being on the road feel a lot more like home," he told E! News at the ACM Awards 2019.
And he's still singing about his 30-year-old girlfriend, he's just adding his other favorite ladies to the mix with his sons making cameos in 2017's "Life Changes,quot; and "Look What God Gave Her." Consider making up for lost time, all those melancholic songs he never wrote when he was a teenager.
"I think she knows it is almost a fact that one out of every three songs I write is going to be about her," she explained to E! News from last year of Akins accepting her role as muse. "You know, a good piece of advice I got a long time ago was to write about you, you know. And I feel like I know her and my children very, very well. So I kind of like her."
