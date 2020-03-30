Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' love story will make you fall hard

From the beginning Thomas Rhett He knew that he could, as he sang in his multi-platinum hit, die a happy man.

But I needed to tell everyone. He was three years old in his marriage to Lauren Akins—And about two decades into a love story that started when they met in first grade – when she realized it while working on her second studio album, Tangled up.

"I remember going out and my wife really encouraged me to write. She always wanted me to write like & # 39; Just to see you smile & # 39; Tim McGraw"he shared with The boot back in 2016. "I looked back and thought, 'I've never finished writing a song about my wife or my wife'."

Then he sat down with two cowriters and scribbled the lyrics:

If I never get to see the northern lights

Or if I never get to see the Eiffel Tower at night

Oh yeah all I have is your hand in my hand

Baby, a happy man could die