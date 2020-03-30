This website is a one stop shop for online yoga classes taught by Boston teachers

%MINIFYHTML222eb917014c4ab435eb8f1e3f0beefb11% %MINIFYHTML222eb917014c4ab435eb8f1e3f0beefb12%

With gyms and gyms closing their doors for the time being to aid social distancing efforts, many Bostonians have taken their workouts in digital form.

%MINIFYHTML222eb917014c4ab435eb8f1e3f0beefb13% %MINIFYHTML222eb917014c4ab435eb8f1e3f0beefb14%

Local yoga instructor Jordan Hinahara is among them. She teaches about Zoom and tries to capture class ads posted on Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms.

%MINIFYHTML222eb917014c4ab435eb8f1e3f0beefb15% %MINIFYHTML222eb917014c4ab435eb8f1e3f0beefb16%

"Trying to follow him became difficult," he told Boston.com. "By taking a page out of the book from some teachers in Minneapolis, I decided to put this website together and put all the teachers on the same calendar so that we could have a resource to share with the students, with each other and to know what our options were,quot; .

That website is Boston Yoga Online, a compilation of virtual yoga classes conducted by local instructors ranging from a "get up and shine,quot; offer at 7 a.m. even a center-centered session. A Google calendar on the site allows visitors to choose what appeals to them and find details on how to access the workout, such as a Zoom meeting link or a social media controller to tune into an Instagram Live.

The calendar is continually updated with new options, many of which are free or donation-based.

Hinahara and six other instructors have published classes on the calendar. Interested yoga instructors can add their own sessions by completing a contact form on the website.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.