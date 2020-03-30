This website is a one stop shop for online yoga classes taught by Boston teachers

With gyms and gyms closing their doors for the time being to aid social distancing efforts, many Bostonians have taken their workouts in digital form.
Local yoga instructor Jordan Hinahara is among them. She teaches about Zoom and tries to capture class ads posted on Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms.
"Trying to follow him became difficult," he told Boston.com. "By taking a page out of the book from some teachers in Minneapolis, I decided to put this website together and put all the teachers on the same calendar so that we could have a resource to share with the students, with each other and to know what our options were,quot; .
That website is Boston Yoga Online, a compilation of virtual yoga classes conducted by local instructors ranging from a "get up and shine,quot; offer at 7 a.m. even a center-centered session. A Google calendar on the site allows visitors to choose what appeals to them and find details on how to access the workout, such as a Zoom meeting link or a social media controller to tune into an Instagram Live.
The calendar is continually updated with new options, many of which are free or donation-based.
Hinahara and six other instructors have published classes on the calendar. Interested yoga instructors can add their own sessions by completing a contact form on the website.
