There are no new state hires; Money must go to fight coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she suspended state hiring and promotions on Monday and vetoed $ 80 million in new spending to direct money to fight the coronavirus.

At the same time, Whitmer said he signed laws with $ 150 million for the state's response.

She said it is too early to know how the virus-related economic slowdown will affect state revenue, but the impact "is going to be real."

%MINIFYHTMLcf2a0cab5a0ae81b6968b78e3fce930313% %MINIFYHTMLcf2a0cab5a0ae81b6968b78e3fce930314%

"The world has changed since those negotiations and we must react and change along with it," the governor said, referring to the veto and leaders in the Legislature.

%MINIFYHTMLcf2a0cab5a0ae81b6968b78e3fce930315% %MINIFYHTMLcf2a0cab5a0ae81b6968b78e3fce930316%

Michigan had nearly 5,500 coronavirus cases on Sunday and 132 deaths. Detroit residents account for about 30% of cases.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses.

"We are still in the early stages of spread in Michigan and the cases have not yet peaked," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's medical executive.

She said the TCF Center in downtown Detroit will be used for COVID-19 patients who are not seriously ill.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.