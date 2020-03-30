The world goes back against electronic cigarettes and Juul

%MINIFYHTMLb3dc7f62f0c8e75eefb5bbde5f75fa5811% %MINIFYHTMLb3dc7f62f0c8e75eefb5bbde5f75fa5812%

"When I use an electronic cigarette, I want an experience similar to smoking cigarettes, but Juul didn't have it," he said. "I didn't get the same kick." (IQOS is distributed in the United States by Altria through an agreement with Philip Morris International).

Juul's problems multiplied in October after South Korean health officials, sparked by the lung disease outbreak in the United States, issued a severe warning about electronic liquids, saying they posed the risk of "lung damage serious and even death. "



A month later, the South Korean army banned electronic liquids from all military installations. In December, South Korean health authorities announced the test results on a number of vaping products, including the taste of the apple orchard that Juul previously made, and said that some products had detected small amounts of acetate Vitamin E, the US adulterating health authorities. USA have been associated with most cases of lung injury.



Juul and other e-cigarette companies say they don't use vitamin E acetate in their products, and US health officials have only found it in cannabis vaporization products. However, South Korea's largest convenience store chains, Juul's top retail stores, removed two or three of the company's five flavors from the shelves. Many smaller stores followed suit.

During the night, health warnings turned many South Koreans against the vaporizer.

Kim Ji-Ah, 28, a Seoul office worker who has been using e-cigarettes for more than a year, said she felt like an outcast.

"People whisper behind me when I vaporize," he said.

Juul did not disclose sales figures, but overall e-cigarette liquid sales in South Korea declined 90 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, to 1 million capsules from 9.8 million in the previous quarter. .

The company's prospects are likely to worsen. Parliament is considering a bill that would gradually phase out flavors of e-liquid that are said to appeal to young people, and industry executives are preparing for new restrictions.