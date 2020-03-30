The Weeknd releases 2020 biggest debut on Billboard 200 with & # 39; After Hours & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML12c65e75fcf0fb5122870031552e456f11% %MINIFYHTML12c65e75fcf0fb5122870031552e456f12%

The fourth studio album by the singer of & # 39; Blinding Lights & # 39; launches at the top of the US album list. USA With 444,000 equivalent album units, marking their best weekly personal record.

Weekend It is receiving good news in gloomy weather for the entertainment world due to the coronavirus crisis. Canadian singer's last album "After Hours" got off to a successful start, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending March 26.

The 30-year-old R&B singer's fourth studio album, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, earned 444,000 equivalent album units in the United States alone in its first week, registering the largest week for any album in 2020. The sum additionally it marks its best weekly personal mark.

The first week's total of the album of 444,000 equivalent album units comprises 275,000 in album sales, 163,000 in SEA units and 6,000 in TEA units. The album's SEA sum equates to 220.7 million streams on demand from the set's tracks in its first week. The streaming sum would only have earned The Weeknd debut # 1, even if it hadn't sold a single physical copy.

Meanwhile, former two-week champion Lil Uzi VertThe "Eternal Atake" drops to No. 2 with an additional 115,000 equivalent album units, or 53% less than last week. Another ex No. 1, Lil baby"My Turn" also drops to No. 3 with 60,000 equivalent album units (22% less), while Bad bunnyThe "YHLQMDLG" slips from No. 3 to No. 4 with 51,000 units (down 26%).

Conan GrayDebut studio album "Kid Krow" opens at number 5 with 49,000 equivalent album units. Of that sum, 37,000 were in album sales, thanks in part to the concert / ticket album sale redemption offer with their tour late last year, and merchandise / album packages. Previously, the 21-year-old singer / songwriter entered the Billboard 200 with his debut EP, "Sunset Season," which debuted and peaked at number 118 on the December 1, 2018 account.

Roddy Ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial" remains at number 6 with 43,000 equivalent album units (13% less), while Post Malone"Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding" increases 8-7 with 38,000 units, despite seeing an 8% drop in sales. Jhene aikoThe "Chilombo" climbs three places to number 8 with 37,000.

In the wake of Kenny rogers& # 39; Happening on March 20, his greatest hits collection "The Best of Kenny Rogers: Through the Years" makes the Billboard 200 list for the first time since its release in 1983. It debuts at number 9 with 32,000 units album equivalents, with 10,000 of that sum in album sales.

Closing the top 10 is the soundtrack of "Frozen II"which remains stable at the site with 31,000 equivalent album units, or just 1% less than last week.

Top Ten Billboard 200 (week ending March 26, 2020):