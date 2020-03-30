The US Air Force USA Select Raytheon and L3-Harris to develop next-gen tactical modem – Defense Blog

Raytheon and L3-Harris were selected to develop the next US Air Force Protected Tactical Waveform Modem. USA

According to a statement issued by the US Department of Defense. Both companies have received a maximum contract of $ 500,000,000 with the corresponding delivery orders valued at $ 37,639,960 for Raytheon Co. and $ 30,604,891 for L3-Harris.

This contract provides for the research, development and production of modems with a protected tactical waveform for tactical satellite communication operations. The work will be done in Marlborough, Massachusetts; Camden, New Jersey; and Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed on April 1, 2025.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition that included one request and two offers received.

The Center for Space and Missile Systems, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the recruitment activity.