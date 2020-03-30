The University of Colorado may allow medical students to graduate early to join the fight against coronavirus

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The University of Colorado may allow medical students to graduate early to join the fight against coronavirus

The leaders of the University of Colorado School of Medicine are considering allowing medical students near the end of their studies to graduate early and volunteer to help fight COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML9022bf27419c90fccfc61420eef4c7c011%%MINIFYHTML9022bf27419c90fccfc61420eef4c7c012%

For now, the school at CU's Anschutz Medical Campus is reviewing the possibility, officials confirmed Monday, while discussing early graduation from medical school across the country amid national concerns about stress in the health care system. US health care USA And its workers as they fight the world pandemic coronavirus.

Last week, New York University became the first medical school to allow students in their senior year the option to graduate early and join the fight against highly contagious respiratory disease, according to The Washington Post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here