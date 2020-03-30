The United States Navy awards Raytheon a $ 493 million contract for the Tomahawk upgrade – Defense Blog

Raytheon Co., one of the largest defense contractors in the world, received a contract from the United States Naval Systems Command for the Tomahawk upgrade.

The Department of Defense announced on Friday a deal worth approximately $ 493 million for the recertification and modernization of the Blockhawk Tactical Tomahawk (TACTOM) round tactical missiles to include the integration of navigation and communication kits resulting in a TACTOM missile. Block V modernized.

"In addition, this contract provides for spare recertification, obsolescence and health monitoring, TACTOM depot, flight testing and engineering support services along with associated hardware acquisitions," states the DoD message.

In addition, Raytheon Missile Systems receives a $ 147.8 million contract for the production and delivery of 90 missiles from the Tactical Tomahawk (TACTOM) All Up Round (AUR) Lot 16 Block V 90 vertical launch system and all other hardware and services. Related for Armada. In addition, this contract acquires TARTOM Block IV AUR recertification AGR-4 Repuestos.

Block IV Tomahawk is the current generation of the Tomahawk family of cruise missiles. The Tomahawk cruise missile is a precision weapon that is launched from ships and submarines and can strike targets precisely from 1,000 miles away, even in heavily defended airspace.

Block IV reportedly increases the missile's range to 900 nautical miles, but only uses the unit warhead. Mission planning has been reduced from 80 hours to just 1 hour, making a huge difference in combat usage. The missile also has a 2-way UHF SATCOM data link that allows the missile to be redirected in flight or ordered to loiter over an area and await instructions from the Fleet Headquarters Maritime Operations Center.

The US and Allied armies have flight tested the Tomahawk with GPS activated 550 times and used it in combat more than 2,300 times. Its most recent use occurred in 2018, when warships and submarines of the US Navy. USA They launched 66 Tomahawk missiles at Syrian chemical weapons facilities.