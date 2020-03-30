The trustees of the Union of Musicians Pension Plan reach an agreement on alleged risky investments

The trustees of the American Federation of Musicians' pension plan agreed to a $ 26.85 million settlement in a class action lawsuit that they claimed made a series of risky investments that jeopardized the pensions of thousands of musicians.

"The settlement is a victory for the Trustees, as the plaintiffs were unable to demonstrate their claims that the defendants had participated in making" risky "investment decisions," the administrators said in announcing the deal. “The Trustees reached an agreement because at least $ 17 million in settlement proceeds of $ 26.85 million would be paid to the Plan by the Plan's fiduciary insurers. None of the current or former Trustees who are accused are paying a penny. The alternative was to drag into this side show and allow the available insurance to be consumed further with legal fees and expenses. Remember that the plaintiffs originally sought recovery from the investment losses they estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars. Plaintiffs' attorneys can pocket the balance of the settlement's proceeds if approved, about $ 10 million. They are the ones who benefited from using their unsupported mess to bring this case to the eve of the trial before agreeing to settle much less than they originally demanded. "

%MINIFYHTML8b0cb637c0d25e86545a19cb99245c9111% %MINIFYHTML8b0cb637c0d25e86545a19cb99245c9112% Related story The Musicians Union Pension Plan asks the Treasury Department for permission to reduce benefits in 2021

Like many multi-employer pension plans, the AFM plan was hit hard by the 2008 market recession and slowdown. But the musicians plan was hit harder than most, losing 40% of its value in 18 months.

It had a deficit of $ 122 million in 2016, and in January, the trustees petitioned the US Treasury Department. USA Permission to reduce the monthly pension benefits of thousands of musicians to prevent the "critical and declining" fund from declaring insolvent for the next 20 years. . The plan is in trouble because as of last March, its $ 3 billion liabilities exceeded its $ 1.8 billion in assets, which means it has underfunded about $ 1.2 billion.

The lawsuit, filed in July 2017 by musicians Andrew Snitzer and Paul Livant, claimed that the trustees made a series of risky investment decisions in the years after the 2008-2009 global financial crisis that damaged the plan. The trustees deny those claims and maintain that "they have always acted prudently, consulted with experienced investment experts, closely reviewed investment options, and acted on behalf of Plan participants."

In a long statement, administrators said:

On Wednesday, March 25, we informed the participants that an agreement had been reached to end the litigation against certain current and former AFM-EPF Trustees. This are good news. For over two years, blatantly false claims have damaged our Pension Plan, while the Trustees have been doing everything possible to steer it toward financial stability.

During all that time, the plaintiffs, the Pension Security Musicians (MPS), and the politically motivated people behind it have tried to capitalize on that demand to advance their self-service agenda. We have made a good faith effort not to get in and out of these detractors, who have never advanced any kind of rational and feasible plan to address the challenges facing not only our Fund, but the nearly 120 other multi-employer pension funds in coast to coast dealing with precisely the same situation.

Throughout the difficult times of the Plan, as we have told you before, the Trustees have been working to increase contributions to the Plan and improve their status. Annual contributions increased significantly from $ 54 million in 2009 to $ 76 million in 2019, thanks in large part to the Trustees who ordered a 19.9% ​​increase in the contribution rate and union negotiations with employers.

The new broadcast revenue streams negotiated by the AFM are particularly useful now at a time when COVID-19 is decimating live performances and new movie / TV recordings. The Plaintiffs and MPS have done nothing more than dump mud and undermine these efforts.

MPS and the plaintiffs have always relied on wild claims and flashy language rather than something akin to fact or common sense, and their current settlement structure follows the same tired playbook. The simple truth of the matter is that the plaintiffs did not prove their case, let alone achieve an "unequivocal victory."

Here's something to know: Two of the most prominent and respected experts in the field of pensions concluded that the Trustees went far beyond what is expected of the Trustees under the law and general principles of good conduct. Phyllis Borzi, former United States Under Secretary of Labor under President Obama, who was the top government official responsible for enforcing fiduciary obligations and who the complainants themselves describe as "seen as an advocate for the rights of pension holders ", concluded that the Trustees acted consistently with their fiduciary duty in relation to the allocation of Plan assets. He further opined that the Trustees' decision-making process either met or exceeded industry standards of prudence.

This comes from the person responsible for making these determinations for the Department of Labor. Cary Franklin of Horizon Actuarial Services, one of the most respected actuaries in the multi-employer plan community, concluded that the Trustees' asset allocation decisions represented reasonable steps and that the "Trustees" process was insurmountable. "

Like any legal agreement, this represents a compromise, in this case one that allows us to finally end this damaging distraction at a crucial time for the future of the Plan. Here is some facts about the settlement: Ms. Borzi and Mr. Franklin's expert opinions were a major obstacle to the plaintiffs, showing that the plaintiffs' and MPS's savage allegations had no supporting evidence.

The plaintiffs had to settle because they were not going to win. The Trustees reached an agreement because at least $ 17 million in settlement proceeds of $ 26.85 million would be paid to the Plan by the Plan's fiduciary insurers. None of the current or former Trustees who are accused are paying a penny. The alternative was to drag into this side show and allow the available insurance to be consumed further with legal fees and expenses. Remember that the plaintiffs originally sought recovery from the investment losses they estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars.

Plaintiffs' attorneys can pocket the balance of the settlement's proceeds if approved, about $ 10 million. They are the ones who benefited from using their unsupported confusion to bring this case to trial eve before agreeing to settle much less than they originally demanded. The structure of the Board has not changed. While the plaintiffs demanded the removal of the Trustees, that did not happen. There is also no change in who appoints the Trustees. The Trustees agreed to work with an experienced independent trustee who will no doubt confirm what Ms. Borzi and Mr. Franklin have already done: that the Board uses an excellent decision-making process regarding Plan investments.

Two Trustees who previously expressed plans to leave the Board, for reasons that have nothing to do with this lawsuit, will do so sometime in the next 18 months. The investment consultant who oversaw our outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) had already had his role reduced by the Trustees, once again having nothing to do with this lawsuit. This consultant has departed under the agreement.

The Trustees also agreed on some additional reports on the Plan's investments on their website, much of which the Plan has already been providing to participants for some time. A look at the Plan's website will show that the Trustees have already committed to providing participants with full and complete information on things like investments (anyone can request any of the investment manager reports dating back six years) and the status of the Plan, far beyond what is required by law. In fact, the AFM-EPF is unique among multiple employer pension plans, both for its level of communication and for its transparency. Agreeing to these terms of the agreement was a very good deal for the Pension Plan and for all of our valued participants.

The most important result of the agreement is that litigation has finally been left behind, so we can focus all our attention on preserving the solvency of the Plan for all active participants, retirees and beneficiaries, now and in the future. Approval of the Plan's application under the Multiple Employers Pension Reform Act is now of utmost importance.

From the beginning, MPS and its representatives have tried to use this lawsuit to try to prevent that application from being approved and made effective. Again, let's be perfectly clear: failure to make the necessary benefit reductions would lead to the insolvency of the AFM-EPF and dramatically reduce benefits to participants, including those who are protected from any cut due to their age or disability under the MPRA.

Now that the plaintiffs have been unable to prove their claims on the Plan's past investments, MPS is making new claims on the current investments as "too risky" and a series of "bets." However, MPS offers not a shred of evidence to support this biased and inaccurate characterization, except to make apple-to-orange comparisons with other pension plans. In fact, the pages of the new reports cited by MPS explicitly warn against such comparisons with a clear disclaimer: “The usefulness of this comparative information is limited. The investment allocation of any plan, including AFM – EPF, is developed based on a variety of factors unique to the plan … Accordingly, this comparison alone does not indicate the adequacy of any particular allocation. "

MPS and the plaintiffs have inappropriately compared the Plan's performance to the stock market index funds, ignoring the very important reasons why a pension plan must be well diversified. For example, if the Plan had moved more of its assets to the stock market, as suggested by MPS and the plaintiffs, the current market crash would have had a greater effect on our assets. And, if we follow the MPS logic, the losses during the 2008-2009 financial crisis would also have been much worse. MPS and the plaintiffs repeatedly select individual data points that serve their own interests, but a comprehensive look shows that the Plan's average annual return on investment stands at a very strong 8.9% since the end of the financial crisis (4 / 9/1 to 3/31/19).

We will not be intimidated to make reckless decisions with Plan investments. MPS has positioned itself as detractors whose singular goal is to undermine the Plan and its trust in the Trustees for clearly political purposes. Their entire focus tells you things they think you want to hear. The objective of the Plan Trustees is to tell all participants what they need to hear, in other words, the truth.

We are confident that honesty will carry the day. We wish all of our participants the best during this unprecedented economic and public health crisis. These are very difficult times for our country and musicians are among the most affected. We take seriously our responsibility to protect your retirement security and provide you with the facts about our Pension Plan.