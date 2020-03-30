The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July of next year | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTMLd2b2636b97481e2dc8933cb415f98de111% %MINIFYHTMLd2b2636b97481e2dc8933cb415f98de112%

The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese organizers postponed them last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's games were scheduled for July 24 through August 9.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLd2b2636b97481e2dc8933cb415f98de113% %MINIFYHTMLd2b2636b97481e2dc8933cb415f98de114%

"The timing of the Games is key to preparing for the Games," said Tokyo Organizing Committee Chairman Yoshiro Mori.

%MINIFYHTMLd2b2636b97481e2dc8933cb415f98de115% %MINIFYHTMLd2b2636b97481e2dc8933cb415f98de116%

Mori said the Spring Olympics were considered, but holding it later gives more room to complete the many qualifying events that have been postponed by the virus outbreak.

"We wanted to have more room for athletes to qualify," Mori said.

After resisting for weeks, local organizers and the IOC postponed the Tokyo Games last week under pressure from athletes, national Olympic bodies and sports federations.

It is the first postponement in Olympic history, although there were several cancellations during the war.

The Paralympic Games were rescheduled from August 24 to September 5.

The new Olympic dates will conflict with the scheduled athletics and swimming world championships, but now those events are expected to be delayed as well.

Both Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto have said the cost of rescheduling the Olympics will be "massive," local reports estimate billions of dollars, and most of the costs will be borne by Japanese taxpayers.