The star of the & # 39; King Tiger & # 39; Carole Baskin accused Netflix of & # 39; Lies & # 39; in the middle of a violent reaction

In Netflix's Tiger King documentary, Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, laughed every time she was asked about allegedly feeding her second husband with tigers, but now she's criticizing Netflix for telling lies on the documentary series.

She responded to the reaction with a long post on her company's website.

"It is on Netflix Tiger King regarding the disappearance of Don Lewis," read the title of the publication.

"When the directors of the Netflix documentary & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; approached us five years ago, they said they wanted to do the big cat version of & # 39; Blackfish & # 39; (the documentary that exposes the abuse at SeaWorld) that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat puppies for exploitation of puppy caresses and the horrible life cats live in zoos and backyards if they survive. "

"There are no words for how disappointing it is to see that Docuseries not only does none of that, but has the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to attract viewers," he continued. "As part of that, he has a segment dedicated to suggesting, with lies and innuendo from people who are not credible, that I had a role in my husband Don's disappearance 21 years ago."

"The series presents this regardless of the truth or, in most cases, even gives me an opportunity before publication to refute the absurd claims," ​​he added. "They didn't care about the truth. Nasty lies are better at attracting viewers."

Baskin denies the rumors that she killed her husband and fed him with her tigers.