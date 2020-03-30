The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Dolores Catania will not establish Teresa Giudice with her single friends

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice may be separated from husband Joe, but best friend Dolores Catania says she won't try to harass Teresa, and explained why.

"I wouldn't," he said on the Up News Info podcast. "People get so mad at me, stop saying old school, blah, blah, blah. But I'm going to screw it up, because I know them as a married couple and I don't think Teresa needs my help to do that. Her children may don't be ready for that. It's not something I would get involved in. It's just not me. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here