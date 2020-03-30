The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Dolores Catania will not establish Teresa Giudice with her single friends

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice may be separated from husband Joe, but best friend Dolores Catania says she won't try to harass Teresa, and explained why.

"I wouldn't," he said on the Up News Info podcast. "People get so mad at me, stop saying old school, blah, blah, blah. But I'm going to screw it up, because I know them as a married couple and I don't think Teresa needs my help to do that. Her children may don't be ready for that. It's not something I would get involved in. It's just not me. "

Teresa and Joe announced that they would divorce after two years of marriage. During the meeting, Teresa said that she would like her next husband to be Jewish.

. "I dated Jewish men, and I prefer them. If I dated a non-Jewish man and said that, they would probably be upset. David could care less," Dolores continued. "I like the way Jewish men are. David acts like a Jewish man, but they are gentler, more loving and not as rude as Italians [although] there are very, very sweet Italian men." , .. I wish you find a good man. "