The sincere show of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; Star has trouble breathing after testing positive for coronavirus

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; He shares a rare update in his Instagram post to remind everyone of the severity of COVID-19, saying he has pneumonia in both lungs.

Sincere show she has given a rare update on her condition after testing positive for coronavirus. Filming himself for IGTV from his Instagram page, the "Love and Hip Hop: HollywoodStar opened up to her fans about the story behind her COVID-19 diagnosis when she revealed that she has difficulty breathing.

In the nearly two-minute video, rapper "You Know the Vibes" could be seen lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen tube. "A week ago, you know, I was not feeling my best. [I had to call the ambulance to take me to the hospital," he said in the clip.

"They read all the necessary tests and everything and diagnosed me with COVID-19. Since then I have been in the hospital," continued the 29-year-old artist. He also noted that he has pneumonia in both lungs, making it difficult for him to even breathe.

Explaining that "no one fully understands" what COVID-19 is, he explained, "you have health professionals, you go to school for 10 years, 20, 30 years, and they don't even know what this is."

Despite his battle with the coronavirus, the rapper, whose real name is Vincent Coffey, remained positive in assuring his followers that he would be "fine, regardless." Still, I wanted everyone to keep in mind that the current situation is a "serious" issue and that "playtime is over."



Emphasizing how important it is to stay alert in the midst of the pandemic, she captioned her live video: "I had a hard time making this video as I am a very private person, but it is important to me to share my story." He also urged people to "take this seriously # Covid19. Protect yourself, protect your family."

Many have sent him words of support. Your partner for "Came Up on a Plug" OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis he wrote in the comment section, "Brother improvement." Canadian music video director Director X replied, "Stay man. Have someone bring you Astragalus, St. Johnswort, Turmeric, Oil or Oregano, Black Seed Oil. They are all safe and antiviral. If you need medical studies, I will tell you they."