The peak of Tokyo coronavirus infection after the Olympic delay raises questions – Up News Info

TOKYO – Before the Olympics were postponed, Japan seemed to contain coronavirus infections, even as they spread in neighboring countries. Now that the games have been delayed for next year, Tokyo's cases are on the rise and the city governor requests that people stay home, even hinting at a possible closure.

The sudden increase in the number of virus cases in Tokyo and strong government actions immediately after the Olympic postponement have raised questions in parliament and among citizens about whether Japan underestimated the extent of the outbreak and delayed the implementation of the distancing measures. social as she clung to hopes that the games would start on July 24 as scheduled.

Now that the Olympics are off, many express suspicions that the numbers are increasing because Japan suddenly has no reason to hide them.

"To give the impression that the city was taking control of the coronavirus, Tokyo avoided making strict requests and reduced the number of patients," former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama said in a tweet. “The coronavirus has spread while they waited. (For Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike), it was the Olympics first, not Tokyo residents. "

Experts have found an increase in untraceable cases in Tokyo, Osaka, and other urban areas, signs of an explosive increase in infections.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday that Japan is on the verge of a big jump in cases as it is increasingly difficult to track and keep groups under control.

"Once the infections are overcome, our strategy … will instantly fall apart," Abe warned. "In the current situation, we are barely resisting." He said that a state of emergency is not yet needed, but that Japan could face at any time a situation as serious as in the United States or Europe.

There was less sense of urgency recently when many people visited the parks to see the cherry blossoms, and Abe was just hinting at an Olympic postponement. But in a phone call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach last Tuesday, Abe agreed to postpone the games until around the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A day later, Koike asked Tokyo residents to stay home on weekends until mid-April, saying confirmed cases of coronavirus had skyrocketed to 41 in one day from 16 earlier in the week. On Saturday, Tokyo reported 63 new cases, another record for a single day. Koike said infections in Tokyo were on the verge of an explosive increase, and that stronger measures, including a blockage, may be necessary if the spread of the virus does not decrease.

"Is this just a coincidence?" Maiko Tajima, an opposition lawmaker for the Democratic Constitutional Party of Japan, said during a parliamentary session last Wednesday, citing the sudden rise in Tokyo.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said "there is absolutely no connection,quot; between the Olympic postponement and the number of confirmed cases. Abe quoted experts as saying that one of the main reasons for the recent increase is the increasing number of cases that cannot be linked and an increase in infections abroad. The prime minister told people to "be ready for a long battle."

A day after Koike's warning, Abe convened a new task force under a recently enacted special law that would allow him to declare a state of emergency in specific areas, including Tokyo.

Japan's strategy has been to focus on groups and trace infection routes instead of evaluating everyone. A guideline issued on Saturday still says the tests will be performed on the advice of clinical doctors. Experts set a high bar for test eligibility, allowing it only for those linked to groups or those with symptoms, because they fear that mass testing will fill the beds that are necessary for patients in severe need and cause a collapse of medical systems. .

From February 18 to March 27, Japan tested about 50,000 people, a daily average of 1,270, less than the national daily capacity of several thousand. There was only a slight increase in the number of tests in the last week. In Tokyo, less than 2% of those seeking advice from a government hotline had been evaluated, according to figures from the health ministry. South Korea, by contrast, had evaluated about 250,000 people in mid-March.

Abe denied the allegations that Japan had manipulated the numbers by limiting the evidence or combining COVID-19 deaths with other pneumonia deaths. "I am aware that some people suspect that Japan is hiding the numbers, but I think that is not true," he said. "If there is a cover-up, it will appear in the number of deaths." He said doctors told him that patients with COVID-19 pneumonia can be detected by CT or X-ray.

Many Japanese experts say the tests are not for everyone and should be done selectively in an attempt to save hospital beds for those who really need them. "The tests are primarily for people suspected of having the virus, and should be based on the clinical judgment of doctors," said Shigeru Omi, a former public health expert at the World Health Organization who is on the panel commissioned by the government.

Aki-Hiro Sato, a professor of information science at Yokohama City University, said in a recent report that Japan is likely to face a second or third wave of the virus from Europe and the United States. Tokyo has around 430 cases, but Sato estimated that another 1,000 could have been infected in Tokyo in late March if the infections are accelerating at a rate similar to what is happening in other countries. Including mild or asymptomatic infections, about 10,000 people could be infected, he said.

As of Sunday, Japan had 2,578 confirmed cases, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 64 deaths, according to the health ministry. About 1,000 have been recovered.

Under current law, COVID-19 is designated as an infectious disease and the test positive is routinely hospitalized, but a new government directive would allow for patient screening, which would include quarantine at home.

At the moment, Japan has 2,600 hospital beds designated for the treatment of infectious diseases, including 118 in Tokyo, but about a third of them are already occupied by patients with COVID-19, according to Satoshi Kutsuna of the Center for Control and Prevention of Diseases. Citing the recent rebound, Kutsuna said "unfortunately an excess of infections is about to start."

Abe has said the government will secure 12,000 beds and 3,000 fans to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

"We fear a situation where seriously ill patients begin to die when the medical system collapses, and we must avoid that situation," Kato, the health minister, said Sunday in a talk show on the NHK public channel.

