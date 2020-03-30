The Good Fight Season 4 trailer is full of unmissable moments

CBS
Sometimes all you need is Christine Baranski in a leather catsuit with a whip. Thank you, The good fight trailer for the fourth season.
Yes, the first trailer for The good fight Season 4 is here, along with key art and a new mystery: What is memo 618? Why is Diane wearing that outfit? Is better?
The good fight Season 4 begins with a standalone episode after the end of Season 3, but when things return to normal, as normal as they may be for Reddick, Boseman, and Lockhart, the fearless attorneys are forced to accept an offer from a great multinational law firm, STR Laurie. Now a small subsidiary, Diane Lockhart (Baranski), Adrian Boseman (Delroy Cute), Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) and the rest of the company finds that all their decisions are questioned by their superiors.
They can The good fight Which characters survive micromanaging while investigating the mysterious memo 618?
The trailer below gives a good indication of what to expect, including this beautiful line from Diane Lockhart: "I never used to curse, so when I do that, it has added meaning, and this is crazy!"
The fourth season of the series stars Baranski, Lindo, McDonald, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, John Larroquette Y Zach Grenier. Michael J. Fox, Hugh dancy, Raul Esparza Y Rachel Dratch they are among the invited stars. Take a look at them in the trailer above.
The first part of the fourth season premieres on Thursday, April 9, episode two continues on Thursday, April 16 and resumes on Thursday, April 30. Production on the show closed in early March due to the spread of concerns about the coronavirus. ME! The news has caught wind while production is still on hold, CBS All Access is hoping it will resume in the remaining episodes of Season 4.
Yes, and there had better be a good reason, you slept in the first three seasons of The good fightViewers can catch up on a month of CBS All Access for free using the promo code "Everyone,quot;.
The good fight The fourth season begins Thursday, April 9.
