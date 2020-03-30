The Good Fight Season 4 trailer is full of unmissable moments

Sometimes all you need is Christine Baranski in a leather catsuit with a whip. Thank you, The good fight trailer for the fourth season.

Yes, the first trailer for The good fight Season 4 is here, along with key art and a new mystery: What is memo 618? Why is Diane wearing that outfit? Is better?

The good fight Season 4 begins with a standalone episode after the end of Season 3, but when things return to normal, as normal as they may be for Reddick, Boseman, and Lockhart, the fearless attorneys are forced to accept an offer from a great multinational law firm, STR Laurie. Now a small subsidiary, Diane Lockhart (Baranski), Adrian Boseman (Delroy Cute), Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) and the rest of the company finds that all their decisions are questioned by their superiors.