‘The Good Doctor’ Creator Talks Season 3 Finale & Coronavirus – Deadline

SPOILER ALERT: This story includes details of tonight's season finale from ABC The good doctor.

In tonight's season 3 finale of The good doctor, St. Bonaventure Hospital staff continued to examine the ruins of the massive earthquake that shook San José, and as promised, not everyone in the ABC series came out alive.

The lives of various characters were at stake during the two-part finale, which began airing last week with Episode 19, "Hurt." In the end, it was Dr. Neil Meléndez (Nicholas Gonzalez) who failed, in a tragic twist of fate. In the penultimate episode, Meléndez was knocked down by rubble, with what appeared to be minor injuries. While continuing to help the wounded as long as he could, Melendez finally ended up in a bed in San Buenaventura, succumbing to a rapidly progressing case of ischemic intestine.

While the surgeon in attendance was the only victim tonight among the main cast, the events of Episode 20, "I Love You", predicted a number of major changes to come in Season 4. Bonding with a dying young man in the end, Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) indicated at the end of the episode that he will be moving next season, to be closer to his family.

Then there is Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann), a surgeon who dealt with a rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis for much of season 3, hiding the news from his superiors. Enduring dramatic surgery at the end of the season in hopes of saving his hands and career, Reznick performs surgery while healing at the end, sacrificing his ability to work in that space, to save a life at a time when no one else is available to help.

Finally, there is Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), the young surgeon with Savant syndrome, who saves the life of a woman pierced by a steel bar, while reeling from rejection of her old love interest Lea (Paige Spara ). Faced with Lea's decision while facing a life-or-death crisis, Shaun is shocked to find Lea waiting for him once he emerges from the depths of a destroyed brewery, passionately kissing him and saying, “You make me more. "

So what will tonight's end events mean for the upcoming season of The good doctor? In an interview with Deadline, series creator / executive producer David Shore broke down the emotional ending, explaining why Meléndez had to die and mocking what's to come in Season 4 and the fates of Park and Reznick. A showrunner with a long history on medical television that Fox & # 39; s also created House, Shore also addressed the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, discussing the impact it would have on next season's direction and on the future of television in general.

DEADLINE: How long have you had the end of The good doctorThe third season in mind?

DAVID SHORE: That is a difficult question to answer, believe it or not. We always wanted Shaun to end with Lea. Jasika (Nicole) was great, and the role of Carly was so great that we had to doubt ourselves at times, which was exactly what we wanted. But we always wanted to get to that. We wanted to do something big to end the season and put many lives on the line, for all the obvious reasons.

The reason we do a medical show is because of life and death bets. Here, we have a chance to really put that front and center, and it's exciting. Filming was fun. The details of this began to round up in place just a couple of months, probably before filming it. So notionally, we had some of this in mind. But as with everything, the details take a long time to be formulated.

DEADLINE: Did you consider any alternative, regarding specific aspects of the ending? Were other possibilities evaluated to determine who would live and die?

SHORE UP: No (laughs) I don't have a good answer. I mean, when you make a story like this, you want to be honest. When you do a series like this, you want to face mortality. That is what the series does. You need bad results from time to time to keep things honest and keep the audience believing bad things are going to happen, just because you want to be honest and because you want to put people in those positions. You want to see how people react to bad news as well as good news. So from time to time, you want bad things to happen and see the consequences of this. That is what you want to explore as an audience; that's what you want people to feel.

I mean, we are a blatantly emotional show. The details of this were a lot of discussion in the room, a lot of back and forth, a lot of change of heart, and I don't have an answer for you that makes everyone say, "Oh, I see. That's great." There will be people who hate it, and a part of me struggles with it. Nick was great, but you want to go where the stories take you.

DEADLINE: So, wasn't there a specific reason why Dr. Meléndez ended up on the chopping block?

SHORE UP: I prefer not to go into that, particularly. None of that is personal. You know, Nick was fantastic, and there's nothing I can tell you to make you say, "Oh yeah. Well. It had to be that way. We wanted to lose a character that we would feel something about and feel pain about, and certainly, it's a character with the one a lot of them have been in contact with. Lim had a relationship with him; Claire was starting a relationship with him; Shaun obviously had her way with him, although their paths don't really cross in the end. I think that would have been in Much true for any of our characters, but it's particularly true for him.

Look, this is the nature of these kinds of shows, I think, if you go forward and people come and go. He is a dynamic being, the show. New characters will come, old characters will leave, and we feel the pain when they leave, and we feel emotion when they come. Everything is designed to give us the opportunity to explore different relationships.

DEADLINE: It seems like we might be missing another character in Season 4, albeit in a different sense, with Dr. Park leaving the hospital …

SHORE UP: You should wait to see that.

DEADLINE: Then there is Dr. Reznick. While she may end up working in the hospital in a different role, it seems like her days as a surgeon are gone.

SHORE UP: There will be changes for that character. Look, I don't think Dr. Park is going to leave. I don't think Dr. Morgan is going to leave, but there will be changes for those characters as a result of the things that have happened to them and the experiences that they have had, in their case a physical change, in their case an emotional change. But there will be changes for both of them.

DEADLINE: Is there anything else you can share about what's to come in Season 4?

SHORE UP: Not much. I am excited for the opportunities we all see in this. I'm not genius enough to know where things are going. That is the emotion for me too. I'm excited about the opportunities it presents and the excitement for the audience, but to a large extent, all of that will be determined in the coming months, as we sit in the writers' room or sit in our respective offices, and join online. , and we put some meat on the bones of these opportunities.

DEADLINE: Obviously, industry-wide production has been discontinued due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. It is interesting to know that they will still be able to work together remotely, in writing next season.

SHORE UP: Not ideal, but obviously not ideal for anyone. We are in discussions now. We haven't started yet, but I suspect that when we start, it will be through some kind of video conferencing, and we'll see how it works.

DEADLINE: The good doctor It is one of several medical shows that have donated supplies to medical professionals on the front line of the pandemic. How did the idea come about?

SHORE UP: I think we did this at the end of House. It was not the same situation, but I think we donated some supplies abroad. Look, the world has a crisis. We intend to save lives, and people are really saving lives. We heard that there is a need for equipment, and part of that equipment, we actually had our little simulation, so it was obvious that we should get past that and do what we can.

DEADLINE: How do you think the pandemic will have a creative impact on programs like The good doctor, going forward?

SHORE UP: That is a very good question. Obviously I don't know the answer. My basic vision when you're doing a television show, and this specific television show, is that it exists in the real world. It exists in this world exactly as it is, except for The good doctor is not on television (laughs) That is the only thing that is not in Shaun's world.

Look, this is a challenge for society. Our small challenges are so trivial in comparison, but yes, we will have to make some decisions about it, and I think, to some extent, living in that reality. But we don't know what that reality will be. You know, when the writers meet in April and May and June to discuss episodes that will be on the air in September, October and November, things are changing so fast that it is impossible to know.

DEADLINE: Do you think most showrunners will have to face the question you raised, whether or not their series will directly address this real-world pandemic?

SHORE UP: Yes, exactly. Alternative reality shows won't have to deal with it (science fiction and so on), but if you're doing a legal show, you're doing a police show, the world just looks different. We all expect things to return to normal, but we don't know when, we don't know how fast. At the same time, we do not want to exploit the current situation. But we are telling stories about the world we live in, and this is part of the world we live in right now.

DEADLINE: You should consult regularly with medical experts while working at The good doctor. Have you spoken to any of them about what is happening in the world now?

SHORE UP: They are busy right now (laughs) So if I am talking to them, I will ask them, and I hear the same things that we are all hearing, up to a point … I don't have inside information to give you. We are all concerned about that, including our doctors.

DEADLINE: Over the course of his television career, he has covered quite a few natural disasters, The good doctorThe disastrous earthquake is only the most recent example. If you decide to tackle the current pandemic in Season 4, how do you think you will tackle it?

SHORE UP: We did a quarantine episode last season, two parts … about a respiratory illness. For the people involved, it was very, very significant, but it was not global. Those stories … you know, we are going to have to face the reality of this, but those are not the stories that I'm interested in telling.

Obviously, we are dealing with the fictional story discussions that I want to tell. I want to tell personal stories, individual stories, and so how a global pandemic affects a family is the kind of thing I might be interested in telling. How society reacts in general is not something that interests me.

Obviously, I hope it is not reflected in my answer that I think that is not important. Obviously, it's incredibly important, but the stories I want to tell on my little TV show are about individuals and their reactions to the world's problems.