The FDA has issued an emergency authorization of antimalarial drugs for the treatment of coronavirus, since a vaccine is at least within a year.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine drew public attention to President Trump's recent comments, and have shown promise in COVID-19 therapy in some limited studies.

COVID-19 patients are not advised to self-medicate; they should seek appropriate medical attention if they suspect a coronavirus infection.

The antimalarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have drawn public attention following Trump's recent comments. The president said a few days ago that he felt "good,quot; about them when it comes to treating the new coronavirus, urging the FDA to speed up its use in COVID-19 therapies. Since then, we have heard all kinds of things about drugs. One man committed suicide by ingesting the wrong type of chloroquine-based chemical, and another coronavirus patient believes the drug saved his life. In addition to that, the World Health Organization (WHO) included the two drugs in a massive global trial looking at four different types of therapies that could speed recovery for patients with COVID-19. It is no wonder that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally issued an emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine related to coronavirus treatment.

HHS said in a statement that the FDA allowed the drugs to be "donated to the National Strategic Reserve to be distributed and prescribed by physicians to hospitalized adolescent and adult patients with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or not feasible, "according to Political. Sandoz donated 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to the reserve, and Bayer provided another million doses.

The FDA emergency authorization means more companies will be able to produce or donate it. In addition to coronavirus patients, some chronic patients require hydroxychloroquine treatment for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Political He says an increasing number of patients have been unable to fill their prescriptions due to a shortage, and reports have emerged that some doctors have been stockpiling the drug for themselves.

Trump pressed back on Friday at the expense of caution regarding treatment. "I think Tony would disagree with me … (but) we have a pandemic, we have people dying now," Trump said, adding that the FDA response has frustrated him. "They indicated that we will start working on it right away. It could take a year. I said what do you mean one year? We have to have it tonight.

The science behind chloroquine therapy for coronavirus cases does not yet exist, but studies from France and China have shown promising results. Those early studies are limited in scope, and there is at least one other study in China that says chloroquine therapy was no better than conventional care.

As before, we will emphasize the fact that you cannot prevent a coronavirus infection by taking a medicine that you have heard about on television. People have tried to do it and poisoned themselves in Nigeria. Any chloroquine treatment should be performed by healthcare professionals in hospitals, not at home. The same is true of any other COVID-19 therapy you have heard of.

In an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal, former Kansas Governor, Dr. Jeffrey Colyer touted the benefits of hydroxychloroquine (HC) when combined with azithromycin (AZ) to treat patients with advanced cases of COVID-19:

Since (last week), doctors in the Kansas City area, including Joe Brewer, Dan Hinthorn, and myself, have continued to treat many patients, with some showing improvement. Major medical centers, such as the University of Washington and Mass General, have added hydroxychloroquine to treatment options.

Colyer is also the chairman of the National Advisory Commission on Rural Health, which was appointed about a month ago.

The physician described the medications and reported some of the positive results in limited studies in France and China, without providing any specific details of his own experience with the medication other than the one used by the regiment reported in France. Colyer also noted that New York State has started a large controlled clinical trial of the same therapy. Opinion article does not mention Chinese study that says chloroquine is ineffective Bloomberg emerged last week. But it does offer information on possible side effects.

A week earlier, Colyer and Hinthorn wrote an op-ed in the daily where they explained how they are treating their own patients with COVID-19:

With our colleague Dr. Joe Brewer in Kansas City, Missouri, we are using hydroxychloroquine in two ways: to treat patients and as prophylaxis to protect healthcare workers from infection. We had been using the protocol described in the China research, but have switched to the combination prescribed in the French study. Our patients seem to be showing fewer symptoms.

The previously mentioned Chinese protocol is also mentioned in the article, complete with dosage:

On March 9, a team of researchers in China published results showing that hydroxychloroquine was effective against the 2019 coronavirus in a test tube. The authors suggested a five-day treatment and 12 pills for Covid-19: two 200-milligram tablets twice a day on the first day, followed by one tablet twice a day for an additional four days.

One way to read these opinion pieces is that you can prevent COVID-19 by dealing with over-the-counter drugs combined with the dose used in China or elsewhere, a dose that is clearly advertised in the articles. That is not the way to cure COVID-19.

Separately, a report from France Le Point He said Monday that the use of chloroquine in patients with coronavirus leads to cardiac toxicity and cardiac arrest. The report speaks of several fatal cases, without providing any figures.

If you do not experience symptoms, continue to respect social distancing measures. If it does, contact your doctor for guidance.

At least two coronavirus vaccines are currently being tested in the United States. USA And China, and the WHO is working on at least 20 additional candidates. Some of these vaccines will be ready for healthcare workers this fall at the earliest, and the general population is expected to receive them in 12-18 months.

