The fame of & # 39; King Tiger & # 39; incites the police to review the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband

Police officers in Hillsborough County, Florida are asking people to come up with new clues to solve the mystery surrounding the death of billionaire Jack & # 39; Don & # 39; Lewis.

Florida police hope fans of Netflix hit "Tiger King" can help them solve the mystery surrounding the death of the animal rights activist Carole BaskinThe husband of.

The docuseries launched earlier this month and have become one of the streaming service's biggest hits, and Hillsborough County police officers now await interest in the story of imprisoned zoo chief Joe Exotic and his bitter rival. Baskin, who runs a big cat rescue facility in the state, will help them with an unsolved case surrounding the disappearance of billionaire Jack & # 39; Don & # 39; Lewis.

He was last seen on August 18, 1997 and legally declared dead in 2002, but no one has been charged with his murder.

"I thought it was time to use the show's popularity to see if anyone wanted to feature new tracks," says Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Sheriff Chad Chronister hoped to resolve the unsolved case of Carole Baskin's husband.

In "Tiger King", Joe Exotic accuses Baskin of killing her husband. She has denied having anything to do with his disappearance or death.