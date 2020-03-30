The devastated Kelly Ripa mourns the death of co-star John Callahan

Kelly Ripamourns the loss of a beloved co-star.

On Saturday, ex All my kids star John Callahan He died at 66 years old. "We are devastated to share that John Callahan passed away today," the Daytime Emmys confirmed in a tweet. "Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all your loved ones. "

LaRue, who was married to Callahan on-screen and off-screen before their 2005 divorce, also referred to his passing on social media, writing: "Love doesn't know its depth until the time of separation. Our hearts They are broken. Thank you. For so much love and support, you will never know what it means to us. " We both welcome daughter Kaya in 2001.

In his tribute to social media, LaRue included a photo of Callahan with other former All my kids Actress, Ripa. She shared a decades-long friendship with the late actor, who played Edmund Gray on the soap opera from 1992 to 2005 while playing Hayley Vaughan.