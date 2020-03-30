The devastated Kelly Ripa mourns the death of co-star John Callahan

Kelly Ripamourns the loss of a beloved co-star.
On Saturday, ex All my kids star John Callahan He died at 66 years old. "We are devastated to share that John Callahan passed away today," the Daytime Emmys confirmed in a tweet. "Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all your loved ones. "
LaRue, who was married to Callahan on-screen and off-screen before their 2005 divorce, also referred to his passing on social media, writing: "Love doesn't know its depth until the time of separation. Our hearts They are broken. Thank you. For so much love and support, you will never know what it means to us. " We both welcome daughter Kaya in 2001.
In his tribute to social media, LaRue included a photo of Callahan with other former All my kids Actress, Ripa. She shared a decades-long friendship with the late actor, who played Edmund Gray on the soap opera from 1992 to 2005 while playing Hayley Vaughan.
"I had a bad weekend this weekend," said Ripa Live spectators on Monday. "A very dear friend of mine for many, many years, almost 30 years, passed away over the weekend. He was a great actor, a very good friend. One of the funniest people I have ever met. He was the ex-husband of the godmother of my eldest son, Eva LaRue. His name was John Callahan. He was 66 years old, too young to be taken from us. "
The co-host continued, "A gentleman from, I mean, Ryan (Seacrest), you two would have loved each other. He would say the funniest things and we all passed our brains about everything funny, like the fun Callahan-isms over the years. He was just one of these guys and you know, and he died too soon. Your daughter and daughter are good friends, they are the same age and I just want everyone to know, Eva and Kaya, that we are thinking of you and we are so sad and so devastated. Therefore, I apologize in advance if I seem out of place. I really am, I am terribly beside myself. You know, forgive me for that. "
Over the weekend, Ripa also paid tribute to Callahan, writing on Instagram: "Because there are no words, all I can muster is to rest in peace #johncallahan. My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan."
