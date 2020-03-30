The daughter of & # 39; Money & # 39; Alum Michelle Money suffers serious brain trauma after a skate accident

Instagram

The desperate mother & # 39; She asks her friends and followers to send prayers as she shares a photo of her 15-year-old daughter Brielle, who is on life support and in a medically induced coma.

Ex "The Bachelor"star Michelle Money She desperately needs the prayers of the fans since her daughter is currently lying on a hospital bed in the ICU. The stylist went to Instagram on Monday, March 30 to share the bad news that her 15-year-old daughter Brielle has been on life support after a terrible skateboarding accident.

"Brielle suffered a terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support," she wrote, along with a photo of her daughter, who is lying in the hospital bed with medical equipment attached to her. "He suffered severe brain trauma and a fractured skull. He is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure on his brain. He is in incredible hands at Primary Children & # 39; s Hospital."

The 39-year-old mother continued "asking for prayers," affirming, "I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In any way you commune with your Higher Power, please, as a desperate mother, I beg you to do so. She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send me one too, I would appreciate it. "

Calling it "the worst experience of my life," Michelle hinted that her daughter did not wear a helmet during the accident, causing serious injuries. He continued to remind his parents: "ALWAYS HAVE THEY HELMET WEAR. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY REMOVE."

The former reality star also expressed her gratitude to her "neighbors who were walking by and they found her and called 911." She added: "My heart is always grateful. Thank you to all who have sent prayers, messages and love."

Michelle noted that her daughter "has been through a lot this year already" and "she has shown how strong she is", so she believes Brielle "will recover."

Michelle was one of the contestants in season 15 of "The Bachelor" starring Brad Womack and I finished in fifth place. He later joined the first season of "Bachelor in Paradise"where she was one of the winning couples.